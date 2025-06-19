British and Irish Lions: James O'Connor left out of Wallabies squad for Fiji Test

James O'Connor is set to miss out on facing the British and Irish Lions after being left out of the Australia squad to play Fiji.

The 34-year-old fly-half had been tipped to return to Joe Schmidt's squad for the three-Test Lions series, which begins on July 19 in Brisbane, live on Sky Sports.

Schmidt has preferred Ben Donaldson, Noah Lolesio and Tom Lynagh as his options at No 10 for the warm-up Test against Fiji on July 6.

Western Force back-row forward Nick Champion de Crespigny and Brumbies winger Corey Toole are the only two uncapped players in the 36-man squad.

David Porecki returns for the first time since captaining the Wallabies at the 2023 World Cup, while another former skipper, La Rochelle's Will Skelton, is the only overseas-based player included.

Schmidt said: "Selection is always tight and there'll be players who are excited and those that are disappointed.

"As coaches, there was a lot of healthy, robust discussion and we think we've selected a group that will work hard and connect well as a squad.

"There's some continuity from last year, plus a few new or returning players, who have forced their way into the mix through strong performances in Super Rugby Pacific.

"This squad's immediate focus is Fiji, and we will need to hit the ground running having not been together since early January."

Australia squad

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.

British and Irish Lions team to play Argentina on Friday - live on Sky Sports

British and Irish Lions: 15 Marcus Smith, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Elliot Daly, 23 Mack Hansen.

Argentina: 15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Rodrigo Isgro, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Justo Piccardo, 11 Ignacio Mendy, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Gonzalo Garcia; 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (c), 3 Joel Sclavi, 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Oviedo.

Replacements: 16 Bautista Bernasconi, 17 Boris Wenger, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Santiago Grondona, 20 Joaquin Moro, 21 Simon Benitez Cruz, 22 Matias Moroni, 23 Santiago Cordero.

