British and Irish Lions: Sky Sports pundits reveal their predictions for first Test against Australia

The teams have been named, the talking is over. It's time for kick-off between the British and Irish Lions and the Wallabies in Australia.

Some of Sky Sports' analysts for this summer's tour have revealed their predictions for the eagerly-anticipated series opener in Brisbane - live on Sky Sports The Lions on Saturday at 10am (kick-off 11am).

Here's how Dan Biggar, Sam Warburton and John Barclay think Saturday's Test at Suncorp Stadium will go...

'Wallabies will put up a fight but Lions to win by 10-plus points'

Sky Sports' Dan Biggar:

"I think it will be a little bit closer than what people think but I ultimately see the Lions winning without really having to be at their absolute best.

"The Lions have a little bit too much power, especially in reserve, considering Rob Valetini and Will Skelton aren't available for Australia, and Taniela Tupou isn't there.

"It's also a huge ask for Tom Lynagh in his first Test start to go up against Finn Russell and the rest of the Lions group.

"I expect the Wallabies to put up a fight but the Lions to win by 10-15 points."

'Lions must limit Australia to 20 points at most'

Sky Sports' Sam Warburton:

"I predict a Lions win by eight points, the reason being I look at the pack the Lions have got and Australia are really going to miss Valetini, Skelton, Langi Gleeson and Tupou. There's players there who would likely start for them.

"The Lions have gone for a very powerful pack of eight, the scrum has gone well, the set-piece has too, and I think the Lions will take that physicality to another level on matchday.

"What I would say is, at Test match level - and it's been overlooked a bit with the Lions - they've done well at scoring tries, but it's only the last game they did well to shutout AUNZ for zero points. Bare in mind they were an invitational team only together for probably one week.

"If they let Australia score three tries, you are going to struggle to win a Test match. You want to keep that try count to two and under. Limit them to 15 points or less - 20 points worst case scenario - otherwise it's going to be tough. The Lions' defence is something I looking forward to seeing."

Image: Captains Maro Itoje and Harry Wilson will lead their sides out for a critical opening Test on Saturday

'Russell the key man for the Lions'

More from Sky Sports' Warburton:

"My key player for the Lions would be Finn Russell.

"It's the same with anything: the domestic game, international game and the Lions, the teams who have won World Cups, club titles, European titles, they have big players at 9 and 10 because they are steering the ship.

"Russell is at the perfect point in his career to be that big, iconic Lions fly-half that they need to bring home a Test series win.

"He's gone through a lot in his career, but now he's going to be sat behind the best international pack he's ever sat behind and I'm looking forward to seeing how he takes on that challenge."

Image: Lions fly-half Finn Russell is their key man for Saturday's Test in Brisbane, says Warburton

'Lions to win by five but breakdown a massive area'

Sky Sports' John Barclay:

"I think the Lions will win by five points. The battle between centres Sione Tuipulotu and Joseph Suaalii will be pretty interesting.

"The battle in midfield and the battle of the back-rows will be largely where the Test is won and lost, and the breakdown will be a massive part of that.

"Finn Russell - in addition to Tuipulotu and Suaalii - are the players to look out for."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

