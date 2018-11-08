Steve Hansen says England vs New Zealand is bigger than Lions tour

0:48 Steve Hansen says last year's drawn Lions series has made New Zealand's game with England even bigger Steve Hansen says last year's drawn Lions series has made New Zealand's game with England even bigger

Steve Hansen believes New Zealand's clash with England is bigger than last year's series against the British and Irish Lions.

Hansen's All Blacks are set to play at Twickenham for the first time since their World Cup final victory over Australia in 2015.

The sold-out Test match follows the 2017 Lions tour when New Zealand were held to a draw on home soil.

Head coach Hansen is keen to make amends for that frustration on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.

0:41 England coach Eddie Jones selects his favourite All Blacks England coach Eddie Jones selects his favourite All Blacks

"I think [the England match is] even bigger actually. I think the Lions tour has made it bigger because we weren't successful," said the 59-year-old.

"In only drawing the series, that wasn't successful to us. That's made this week have a sharper edge to it, which is good.

"You've got to be reasonably stupid if you can't work out this is going to be big.

I don't know who's writing them off, it would be foolish to do that. Steve Hansen on England

"There's 80,000 people [in the stadium], it's all over the papers, everyone's talking about it, you can't get a ticket.

"You'd have to be on holiday, I reckon, if you didn't work out that this is going to be big. And we haven't got anybody on holiday this week."

New Zealand face England for the first time in four years

The All Blacks have not played against England since a 24-21 win in London in November 2014.

They are heavy favourites for victory at the weekend but Hansen shrugged off talk of his team being under pressure to deliver.

"I don't know who's writing them off, it would be foolish to do that," he said. "But does it put pressure on us? No.

England vs New Zealand Live on

"There's already pressure on us, the one constant thing about being in the All Blacks is you're under pressure because you're expected to win every Test match you play and not only win it, win it really, really well.

"Once you come to realise that then life becomes a little easier.

"And it does at times give you an advantage because when other teams get put under pressure of having to win big games, they haven't experienced that as much as maybe we have."

Sonny Bill Williams was sent off during the All Blacks' loss to the Lions in last summer's second Test

Hansen has selected his strongest available team for the Hillary Shield match, with Jack Goodhue partnering Sonny Bill Williams at centre.

There will be particular attention on Williams following his costly red card in the second Lions Test, which helped turn the series in the away team's favour.

Hansen insists the player is not dwelling on that incident.

"He doesn't have any demons and he hasn't got any devils or anything running around in his head," said Hansen.

"But if you were asking me was he disappointed, yes he was obviously.

"He did a shoulder-charge that hit someone in the chops and he got red-carded and rightly so."

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action continues on Saturday against New Zealand before clashes against Japan and Australia