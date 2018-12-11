All Blacks wing Ben Smith to join Pau after Rugby World Cup, says club president

Ben Smith is set to join Pau next year

All Blacks wing Ben Smith will join Top 14 side Pau after next year's Rugby World Cup, the club's president said on Tuesday.

Smith lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in 2015 and the 32-year-old has featured on 76 occasions for his country, scoring 33 tries since making his international debut in 2009.

He will move to an unnamed Japanese club after finishing the 2020 Top 14 season and will be unable to feature for his national side while playing outside of New Zealand.

"It's a great satisfaction. He will have an impact on the squad and considering his calibre it will allow him to help our youngsters," Pau president Bernard Pontneau told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

Ardie Savea will no longer be heading to France in 2019

Meanwhile, New Zealand back-rower Ardie Savea will not join the club who sit in 11th place in the table, despite originally agreeing a three-year deal in the autumn.

The 36-time All Black has decided to re-sign with the New Zealand Rugby Union. His brother Julian already plays in France's top tier for Toulon.