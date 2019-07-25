Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga to start for much-changed New Zealand against South Africa

Playmakers Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga have been accommodated in the All Blacks starting line-up

Beauden Barrett will move to fullback and Richie Mo'unga will play at fly-half for New Zealand against South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Wellington on Saturday.

Barrett and Mo'unga, who will make his third Test start, will both start after head coach Steve Hansen made sweeping changes to the line-up that started in last week's 20-16 win against Argentina.

In a totally revamped backline, T.J. Perenara will start ahead of Aaron Smith at scrum-half, Sonny Bill Williams and Jack Goodhue will combine in midfield, while Ben Smith will switch from fullback to right wing and Rieko Ioane will start on the left wing.

"I've often said if the reward's worth the risk, then take the risk," Hansen said.

"Obviously to replace Beauden at first five you've got to have someone that's pretty good.

"Richie's been playing very well for the last couple of years and at some point you want all your good players on the park, and both of them are world class."

Crusaders squad members provide a wealth of experience in the forwards with Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks, boasting 184 Test caps in the front row.

Sam Whitelock (108 caps) is reunited with Retallick at lock, captain Kieran Read (117 caps) is at the back of the scrum with Matt Todd and the Highlanders' Shannon Frizell on the flanks.

Only Ben Smith, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett remain in the starting line up from the side that beat the Pumas.

"The key for us this week has been to continue building on the very good groundwork we've put in over the last couple of weeks," Hansen said.

"Whilst we were a little rusty last week, we're looking forward to seeing improvements in all areas of our game this week."

For the All Blacks it is a chance to avenge last year's defeat against the Springboks at the same ground and the match comes eight weeks before they meet again in their opening pool match at the Rugby World Cup.

"It's always an exciting occasion when we play the Springboks, as they bring many challenges to the contest," Hansen said.

"One of those challenge this week will be to not only match the physicality of the Boks, but to impose our own physicality on the game, and execute our game and our skillsets at a higher level."

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read (c)

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 George Bridge