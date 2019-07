Jordie Barrett extends New Zealand contract until 2022

Jordie Barrett will remain at the Wellington Hurricanes next season

Jordie Barrett has extended his contract with New Zealand Rugby until 2022, but declined to join his older brother Beauden at Super Rugby side Auckland Blues.

The youngest of the three All Blacks brothers, versatile back Jordie will remain at the Wellington Hurricanes next season but his contract allows him the option of switching Super Rugby teams after 2020.

"Staying in New Zealand rugby is really important to me," the 22-year-old said.

"I'm enjoying playing alongside my mates, and I've got further aspirations and goals I want to reach while I'm playing in New Zealand."

All Blacks fly-half and twice World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett re-signed with New Zealand Rugby earlier this month but was lured away from the Hurricanes on a bumper four-year deal.

Jordie is the youngest of three Barrett brothers

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, the middle sibling, extended his New Zealand Rugby and Canterbury Crusaders contract in March until 2020.

All three brothers are expected to be picked in New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen's squad for the World Cup, although Scott Barrett is currently sidelined with a broken thumb.

Hansen congratulated Jordie Barrett as "an outstanding, talented young player who has soaked up everything he can in the All Blacks environment."

He added: "He has a big future in the game and we look forward to seeing his career grow over the next few years."