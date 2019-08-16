New Zealand coach Steve Hansen: Focus is on beating Australia, not my 100th Test

Steve Hansen is stepping down as New Zealand head coach after the World Cup

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen says he has not even thought about his landmark 100th Test in charge, insisting his focus is on beating Australia in the Bledisloe Cup.

The coach, who led the team to their World Cup victory in 2015, will be stepping down after this year's tournament in Japan.

He will take charge of his 100th Test this weekend, but said: "I haven't even thought about it. They're all special.

"Every Test match we play, I'm not big on milestones, I think let's enjoy it for what it is. It's a privilege of being given the honour of being head coach of the All Blacks, even if it's only for one Test.

"It's no different to a player. You strive to being the best you can be and if you play one test match, well that's better than the bloke who played none, isn't it?

"And if you hang around for long enough and you do your job properly you get to stay there as a player and it's the same as a coach."

Hansen says he is not too concerned about milestones

A win would ensure New Zealand retain the Bledisloe Cup for another year, having held it since 2003, but the All Blacks were thrashed 47-26 by Australia in the first match.

Hansen is expecting a thrilling Test match at Eden Park, which will prove if they are on track to deliver a third successive World Cup.

"This is an exciting one because there's a lot on it," Hansen said.

"That's why they're called Test matches, they're going to test our resolve to step up to the plate and we'll learn a lot.

"We're going to get asked some questions about ourselves. This is the best challenge we could get prior to going to a World Cup."

The 60-year-old has been involved with the national team since 2004, when he was brought in by Graham Henry as an assistant.