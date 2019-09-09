Former All Black Mark Robinson appointed New Zealand Rugby chief executive

Mark Robinson is the first former All Black to be appointed as a New Zealand Rugby CEO

New Zealand Rugby have announced that former All Blacks centre Mark Robinson will succeed Steve Tew as chief executive early next year.

Tew, who has been chief executive since 2007, surprisingly revealed that he will step down from the role at the end of the year.

Robinson, who played nine tests for his country, will take over the role early next year.

He said: "I am truly excited by what this opportunity offers.

"I have a clear vision to continue to grow the great work already established under Steve's watch and recognise the significant responsibility we have in ensuring our game continues to flourish at all levels."

Robinson had his playing career blighted by a series of injuries, returning to New Zealand as chief executive of the Taranaki Rugby Union after he retired.

One of his first tasks will be to build a relationship with a new All Blacks coach, with Steve Hansen stepping down after the World Cup in Japan.