Dan Carter: All Blacks' two-time World Cup winner announces retirement from professional rugby

Dan Carter has announced his retirement from professional rugby, bringing an end to an illustrious career that spanned nearly two decades.

The 38-year-old goes out having won 112 caps for New Zealand and with two World Cup winners' medals, having been part of the victorious 2011 and 2015 sides.

The fly-half's tally of 1,598 points is also the most by any player in Test history.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday morning, Carter said: "I officially retire from professional rugby today. A sport I've played 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today.

"I can't thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough, particularly you, the fans. Rugby will always be a part of my life. Thank you."

