Antoine Dupont: France scrum-half tests positive for coronavirus

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has tested positive for coronavirus.

The French Rugby Federation confirmed the news in a statement on Friday and said Dupont is currently asymptomatic.

All the players in the 31-man squad were tested and so far 11 had returned negative results, with Dupont the only one to test positive. The other results are not yet known.

The 11 players who have tested negative are Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille, Dylan Cretin, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Bouthier, Louis Carbonel, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse, Arthur Vincent.

Suite aux premiers tests PCR effectués ce vendredi 19 février au matin, les 12 premiers résultats indiquent 11 résultats négatifs. — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) February 19, 2021

France's Six Nations squad are currently in isolation after three members of the management team tested positive for coronavirus - including head coach Fabien Galthie - earlier this week.

Assistant coach William Servat became the third member of staff to test positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, with one other unnamed person having returned a positive test.

Galthie initially recorded 'an unproven case' and was re-tested on Tuesday, with that test coming back positive.

France lead the Guinness Six Nations Championship following victories over Italy and Ireland. Their next game is against Scotland in Paris on February 28.