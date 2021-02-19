WillGriff John called up to Wales' Six Nations squad after Dillon Lewis released due to injury

Sale Sharks prop WillGriff John is yet to make an appearance for Wales

Sale Sharks prop WillGriff John has been called up to Wales' Six Nations squad after Dillon Lewis was released because of injury.

Lewis, who is yet to feature in the tournament, has returned to Cardiff Blues after suffering a neck problem that prevents him from taking any further part.

John, who is leaving Sale Sharks for the Scarlets next season, will link up with the squad after this weekend's Gallagher Premiership matches.

𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 🔄 @cardiff_blues' Dillon Lewis released from Wales' #GuinnessSixNations squad due to neck injury which will preclude him taking any part in the campaign.@SaleSharksRugby's WillGriff John has been called into the squad.



Brysia wella, Dillon. pic.twitter.com/wi39bxwZe3 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 19, 2021

John is yet to make an appearance for Wales. He was named in the starting line-up for last year's Six Nations finale against Scotland but the match was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis is the third player to officially leave Wales' squad, following the departures of Dan Lydiate and Josh Macleod.

Wales have won their opening two games of this year's Six Nations. Wayne Pivac's side beat Ireland 21-16 on February 7 before edging Scotland 25-24 on Saturday.