Six Nations: George Martin called up to England squad to replace injured Jack Willis

George Martin has been called up to England's Six Nations squad

George Martin has been called up to the England squad for their next Six Nations game against Wales on February 27.

The Leicester Tigers' flanker comes in to replace Jack Willis, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition after suffering a knee injury in England's victory over Italy.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said the club was "proud" of the Tigers academy graduate.

"We are all very proud of George and excited for him, like we are whenever a Tigers player is named in a national squad and especially when you see a local Leicester player who has come through the club's academy programme," Borthwick told Leicester Tigers' website.

"To be called into a national squad at his age, with only seven appearances for Tigers, is a tremendous achievement for George and all those who have been part of his career to date."

England are preparing for their clash with Wales at the Principality Stadium, having bounced back from their opening defeat to Scotland by comfortably beating Italy at Twickenham.

Wales have won both of their opening games against Ireland and Scotland - with France being the other side to have a 100 per cent record going into the third round of Six Nations fixtures.

After the trip to Cardiff, England will face France at Twickenham, followed by a final match against Ireland in Dublin on March 20.

