Anton Lienert-Brown: New Zealand recall centre to squad against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England

Anton Lienert-Brown has been recalled for New Zealand's Tests against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England

New Zealand have recalled centre Anton Lienert-Brown to their squad for the upcoming northern hemisphere tour that includes games against Wales, Scotland and England.

Lienert-Brown, who has been capped 56 times at international level, missed the All Blacks' recent defence of the Rugby Championship title but has been named by coach Ian Foster in the latest 35-man party.

The Chiefs player joins a midfield group that also includes Braydon Ennor and league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, while Quinn Tupaea and Jack Goodhue are both out after suffering season-ending injuries.

Leicester Fainga'anuku is also back in the 35-man All Blacks squad

Winger Leicester Faingaanuku is also back in the All Blacks' squad for the four-Test tour, which begins against Japan in Tokyo at the end of October.

New Zealand then take on Wales at Cardiff on November 5, Scotland at Murrayfield on November 13 and finally England at Twickenham on November 19.

"He's a very experienced, seasoned player for us," Foster said of Lienert-Brown. "He's played a lot of Test matches and we've got a lot of faith in him.

"He's coming back from a long-term shoulder injury but he's now back playing and we can monitor him through the next two or three weeks. We're excited about his inclusion in the group.

"With less than a year until the start of the Rugby World Cup, this tour gives us another great opportunity to grow from where we finished the Rugby Championship. Experiencing big Test matches in the north is great preparation for what is to come in France next year."

New Zealand squad

Forwards: Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukeiaho, Codie Taylor, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaai, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs: Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mounga, Stephen Perofeta, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Faingaanuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece.