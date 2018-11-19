South Africa captain Siya Kolisi warned over headbutt against Scotland, free to face Wales

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will be able to play against Wales this weekend

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is free to play Wales on Saturday after being warned over a headbutt during their win over Scotland.

Kolisi's warning is over an incident during the first half at Murrayfield in which he jerked his head backwards into opposing centre Peter Horne while being held on the ground.

A World Rugby disciplinary statement read: "Siya Kolisi (South Africa) has received a Citing Commissioner Warning from Citing Commissioner David Pelton (USA) for striking with the head (Law 9.12) during the 31st minute of the Scotland versus South Africa November Test at Murrayfield on November 17.

"Having reviewed the video angles, the Citing Commissioner determined that there were mitigating factors which meant that the action did not meet the red card threshold, including the player being illegally prevented from re-joining the play by Scotland's Peter Horne and the moderate force of the strike to the side of the head. The match officials did not see the incident at the time on the field of play.

"Under World Rugby Regulation 17, a Citing Commissioner Warning is issued for offences falling just short of a red card and, or similarly to cards, will form part of the player's disciplinary record."

South Africa made it two wins from three matches on their European tour, two penalties in the second half from Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies proving enough to secure a 26-20 victory.

Their tour ends on Saturday evening at Cardiff's Principality Stadium where they face a Wales side looking to follow up their 74-24 win over Tonga.