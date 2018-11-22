South Africa named unchanged team for Wales Test in Cardiff

Jesse Kriel wins his 40th cap on Saturday

South Africa have named an unchanged line-up for Saturday's Test against Wales with Jesse Kriel set to win his 40th cap.

The only change to the team that defeated Scotland comes on the bench, where Eben Etzebeth replaces Lood de Jager after recovering from a calf problem.

Kriel, who scored the Springboks' first try in their 26-20 win at Murrayfield, partners Damian de Allende in midfield with Handre Pollard and Embrose Papier retained at half-back.

Wasps' Willie le Roux is at full-back while Bath flanker Francois Louw is among the replacements.

Siya Kolisi is free to captain South Africa after being warned over a headbutt during the win at Murrayfield

It is the first time this year that South Africa have named unchanged starting XV.

"Wales defeated us in Washington in June and have now won the last three games against us," said Springboks rugby director Rassie Erasmus.

"They are a well-balanced and strong side with a great home record so our boys will be in for a massive contest on Saturday.

"We will be desperate to win and to end the tour on a high would be fantastic for the experience and growth of this squad."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyanti, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 RG Snyman, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe.