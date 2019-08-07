Argentina hooker Agustin Creevy returns to face South Africa

Agustin Creevy is the joint-third most-capped Argentine of all time

Agustin Creevy returns for Argentina ahead of their 2019 Rugby Championship decider against South Africa in Salta this weekend.

Talismanic former captain Creevy, who sat out the 16-10 loss to Australia in the previous match two weeks ago with a shoulder injury, replaces Julian Montoya, who drops to the bench.

Creevy, 34, Argentina's most-capped skipper ever, renewed his contract with the Argentine Rugby Union until December 2021 in February and is only three Tests behind Felipe Contepomi's all-time record of 87 Argentina matches.

Creevy has the most caps for Super Rugby team Jaguares

Matias Alemanno and Marcos Kremer will make up a brand new lock pairing, taking over from Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini, while Javier Ortega Desio replaces Tomas Lezana at flanker, with Petti and Lezana among the substitutes.

The only change in the backline sees Emiliano Boffelli return at full-back with Joaquin Tuculet dropping to the bench.

Benjamin Urdapilleta will provide cover for both the fly-half and full-back positions among the replacements, drafted in for Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, and the ex-Harlequin player could win his first cap since June 2013, while Ramiro Herrera is swapped out for Santiago Medrano as the reserve tighthead prop.

Argentina's defeat in Brisbane was their second in succession in the competition, which has ruled them out of the trophy hunt with the championship shortened to three matches this year due to the World Cup, which starts in September.

The Springboks top the table on seven points, one ahead of New Zealand, going into the final fixture and have never won the Rugby Championship.

Their last victory in the Tri-Nations - before Argentina joined the competition and it was rebranded - was in 2009, and a victory would be a large boost ahead of the World Cup in Japan.

The teams meet again in Pretoria on August 17 in a one-off Test as part of their build-up to the tournament.

Argentina: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Matias Alemanno, 5 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 8 Facundo Isa.

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Joaquin Tuculet.