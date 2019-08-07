South Africa rotate front row for Rugby Championship tie with Argentina

Tendai Mtawarira wins his 110th cap on Saturday

South Africa have rotated their front row for Saturday's Rugby Championship showdown with Argentina as they seek a first title since 2009.

Props Tendai Mtawarira and Trevor Nyakane and hooker Bongi Mbonambi will pack down at the front of the scrum in place of Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Malcolm Marx respectively.

The latter trio have all been named on the bench and are the only changes to the starting line-up from the 16-16 draw against New Zealand on July 27.

Mtawarira will make his 53rd appearance in the Rugby Championship to equal the record of former winger Bryan Habana for South Africa. It will be his 110th Test overall.

3:55 South Africa claimed a dramatic 16-16 draw against New Zealand last month to put them in title contention South Africa claimed a dramatic 16-16 draw against New Zealand last month to put them in title contention

"This Test is a good opportunity for Bongi and Trevor to start next to Beast [Mtawarira], who has a wealth of experience," said Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus.

"We all know about the massively difficult forward threat of Argentina. However, they are a clever side with skill and pace out wide so we will have to be alert on defence right until the final whistle."

Duane Vermeulen will captain the team from No 8 with former Sevens player Kwagga Smith retaining his place on the flank.

Argentina vs South Africa Live on

Handre Pollard will marshal the backline at fly-half while Sale scrum-half Faf de Klerk has recovered from the suspected concussion suffered in Wellington.

Experienced full-back Willie le Roux and wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi make up the back three.

South Africa lead the Rugby Championship table by a point from New Zealand and will lift the title with a bonus-point victory in Salta, providing a significant boost going into the World Cup in Japan starting next month.

Faf de Klerk starts at scrum-half

However, if New Zealand don't get full points against Australia in Perth, then a victory of any sort will see the Boks lift the trophy.

This year's Rugby Championship has been shortened to three rounds because of the World Cup.

The Boks face Argentina again in Pretoria on August 17 in a one-off Test before heading out to Japan.

Australia vs New Zealand Live on

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Tendai Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen (c).

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel.