Rassie Erasmus: South Africa Rugby World Cup win could help fix country's problems

Erasmus says South Africa winning the World Cup in 2019 could act as a catalyst for change in the Rainbow Nation

Rassie Erasmus believes a Rugby World Cup victory against England could act as a catalyst for societal change in South Africa..

South Africa are searching for their third World Cup triumph on Saturday against Eddie Jones' England after their 16-19 defeat of Wales in the semi-finals saw them through to the final in Yokohama.

In 1995, newly-elected president Nelson Mandela handed the Webb Ellis Cup to Francois Pienaar for the Springboks' maiden World Cup victory, in a moment that offered hope for the country following decades of apartheid rule.

South Africa's head coach believes winning this year's competition could act as a boost for the Rainbow Nation, which is still encountering deep divisions in 2019.

"It will mean a lot but it can't mean something for a week. It must mean something and we must then capitalise on that and use it and fix South Africa with it," Erasmus told CNN.

"If it's destiny and we play well and we win the match, even if we don't we are still a very representative team with a black captain.

"As my role as director of rugby, I'm so determined to kick this on. That's what happened more or less in 1995, but then it didn't kick on. And in 2007 it happened but then it didn't kick on."

South Africa's last encounter with England in the World Cup final came in 2007 with their 15-6 victory at the Stade de France in Paris.

Siya Kolisi, the first black player to captain the national side, will be aiming for the same outcome when he leads his team out at the International Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has said the diversity in South Africa's squad was one of its strongest attributes, and Erasmus added the forward's humble upbringing has made him the player he is today.

"With a guy with his background, it's very tough to become entitled," the Springboks coach said.

"Because you always remember: 'I was hungry there, I didn't have food there, I had to walk there, my parents couldn't do that for me, I didn't have shoes there, I had to get the bus there or miss the taxi there,' a guy like that always has his feet on the ground.

"He doesn't talk a lot, he's a brilliant player -- first of all -- players look up to him because he's a brilliant player, he's always fit, he's always available, always humble and I guess those are things what other teammates want from a good captain."

