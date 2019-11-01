England vs South Africa: Test your knowledge of 2007 Rugby World Cup final
Last Updated: 01/11/19 4:14pm
England face South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday for the Webb Ellis Cup - but how well do you remember their last Rugby World Cup final meeting?
The teams met in the 2007 World Cup final in Paris, a tournament that is remembered more for incessant kicking rather than spectacular tries.
England went into that World Cup as defending champions and progressed to a final date with the Springboks, who had a certain Eddie Jones on their backroom staff.
Test your knowledge on the 2007 decider by taking our quiz...