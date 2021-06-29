Springboks name team for Georgia game, with Siya Kolisi to lead side in first Test since World Cup final

Siya Kolisi captains the Springboks in Pretoria on Friday night

Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks against Georgia on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, in what is their first Test since winning the World Cup in 2019.

The Boks last took the field as a team against England in Tokyo almost 20 months ago, and are playing Georgia in two warm-up Tests against Georgia as part of their preparation ahead of the three-Test series against the British & Irish Lions.

Naming his first side since taking over from Rassie Erasmus as head coach, Jacques Nienaber has selected two debutants in the starting team in the form of wingers Rosko Specman and Aphelele Fassi, with Leicester Tigers loose forward Jasper Wiese in line to make his international bow from the bench.

Handre Pollard, who scored 22 points for the Boks in the 2019 final, starts at fly-half at Loftus Versfeld and will be partnered at half-back by former Northampton scrum-half Cobus Reinch. Jesse Kriel lines up in the midfield where he is joined by Frans Steyn, who was part of the team that beat the Lions in the 2009 Test series. Veteran Willie le Roux is named at full-back

Kolisi is joined in the back row by No 8 Kwagga Smith and 2019 World Rugby men's player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit, while Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert form an experienced second row.

Trevor Nyakane, who was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up an injury in the opening game against the All Blacks, is named at tighthead prop, with Bongi Mbonambi at hooker. Ox Nche, who will win his second Test cap after making his debut against Wales in Washington DC in 2018, starts at loosehead prop.

In all, 12 of the 23 selected were involved in the World Cup final, though Nienaber has opted against a bench with the 6-2 split between forwards and backs that became known as 'the Bomb Squad' during their successful campaign, with Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies and Damian Willemse providing backline cover.

Props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, hooker Malcolm Marx and second rower Marvin Orie complete the replacements.

"We have selected the best team with an eye on what we would like to achieve in this Test against Georgia, and we believe that we have a good balance with a number of experienced campaigners and a few young players who have made a strong statement this season," Nienaber said.

"Most of the players in this squad are Rugby World Cup winners, while others have been part of the national squad for a few seasons, and this will be invaluable against a team that boast the passion that Georgia exhibit.

"We are also excited to see what the uncapped players bring to the table after impressive performances for their franchises in the last few seasons. Each one of them has proved that they deserve an opportunity at this level, and the commitment and enthusiasm they displayed at training has been striking.

"We are expecting Georgia to come out guns blazing with their passionate and physical rugby, so we need to find our rhythm early on and build up a good 80-minute performance.

"We know how big this challenge will be, but it is vital that we build a solid foundation in the next two Tests in order to refine our skill set, match readiness and ability to perform under pressure."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Ox Noche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter Steph du Toit, 8 Kwagga Smith.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse.