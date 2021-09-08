Duane Vermeulen back for South Africa for Australia clash but Springboks without Cheslin Kobe

Duane Vermeulen is back for the Springboks

Duane Vermeulen will make his first appearance for the Springboks since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final as South Africa make seven changes for their clash with Australia.

The experienced No 8 - who joined the Springbok squad at the start of the British and Irish Lions series in August but has yet to play a match - has recovered fully from the ankle surgery he had earlier this year and headlines the return of a handful of injured players for the encounter.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made 13 changes to his matchday squad for the match - seven in the starting lineup and six on the replacements bench.

Kolbe is ruled out of the South Africa clash with Australia

Vermeulen takes over from Jasper Wiese at the back of the scrum, and Eben Etzebeth comes in for Marvin Orie at lock, while a new front row of Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe (both props) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker) will be in action.

The two changes in the backline are on the right wing, where Sbu Nkosi replaces Cheslin Kolbe, who took a knock to the leg at training, and scrum-half, where Faf de Klerk returns for the first time since the second Test against the Lions in place of Cobus Reinach.

Faf de Klerk starts at scrum-half

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Franco Mostert, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse.