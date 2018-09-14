Guinness PRO14 Friday wrap: Munster and Edinburgh victorious

Joey Carbery scored on his first start for the province

On Friday night, Munster put in a dominant display in front of their home fans while Edinburgh gained their first victory of the new Guinness PRO14 season.

An action-packed schedule follows on Saturday with defending champions Leinster hosting Dragons and Scarlets facing Benetton in the earlier kick-offs.

Toyota Cheetahs will duel with Glasgow Warriors in South Africa before Zebre Rugby host Cardiff Blues in Italy.

Finally, on Sunday the Southern Kings will meet Ulster Rugby and cap off the Round 3 action.

Munster 49-13 Ospreys

Munster racked up seven tries as they dominated much-changed Ospreys to deliver a comfortable Guinness PRO14 win at Irish Independent Park.

They christened the Cork venue's new 3G modified pitch with a 15th-minute penalty try and converted scores from Joey Carbery, James Cronin and Rhys Marshall to lead 28-6 at half-time.

Captain and seasonal debutant Peter O'Mahony kept Munster on the front foot and further tries from Marshall, Arno Botha and Darren Sweetnam wrapped up a big bonus-point victory, with fly-half Carbery inishing with 15 points.

Sam Davies landed two first-half penalties for Ospreys, who had both Giorgi Nemsadze and Adam Beard sin-binned. Wales Sevens star Luke Morgan marked his PRO14 debut with a second-half try for the well-beaten Welshmen.

Edinburgh 17-10 Connacht

Edinburgh recorded their first Guinness PRO14 win of the season with a 17-10 victory over Connacht in their first home outing of the new term.

A first-half Duhan van der Merwe try and a second-half touchdown by Pierre Schoeman, plus two conversions and a penalty from Jaco van der Walt, were sufficient to see Edinburgh home.

Edinburgh secured their first victory of the new season

After narrow losses in the opening two rounds of the PRO14 season, to Ospreys and Ulster, seeing this game out was important for Richard Cockerill's outfit who have a trip to the defending champions on the horizon in Round 4.

The home side had to work for their victory, though, after their visitors mounted a second-half comeback from 17-0 down.

After 61 minutes Niyi Adeolokun crossed in the right-hand corner and made the most of Jack Carty's excellent wide pass.

The fly-half's conversion cut the gap further before his penalty, five minutes from full-time, secured a losing bonus-point for Andy Friend's outfit.