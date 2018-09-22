Saturday's PRO14 round-up: Wins for Kings, Connacht and Dragons

Niyi Adeolokun scores a late try for Connacht

Southern Kings inflicted a season's first defeat onto Glasgow, while Connacht , Dragons, Ospreys and Leinster also recorded PRO14 wins.

Connacht 33-20 Scarlets

Niyi Adeolokun's late try put the seal on Connacht's rousing 33-20 Guinness PRO14 win over Scarlets at the Sportsground, with Bundee Aki and 18-point fly-half Jack Carty starring for the winners.

Elliot Dee attacks for the Dragons

The westerners held the edge at the end of a very entertaining first half, leading 20-13 thanks to Tom Farrell and Cian Kelleher tries and Carty's accuracy with the boot. Johnny McNicholl added a try to Leigh Halfpenny's two penalties for the visitors.

Following a scrappy third quarter, the excellent Carty knocked over two penalties, and although Tom Prydie's seven-pointer put last season's runners-up right back in the hunt, Adeolokun's effort from a Caolin Blade turnover earned Connacht's first victory in four meetings with the Llanelli side.

Southern Kings 38-28 Glasgow Warriors

Schalk Ferreira carries into contact for the Southern Kings

Glasgow fell to their first defeat of the Guinness PRO14 season after Southern Kings emerged 38-28 winners in Port Elizabeth.

The South Africans surged 31-0 ahead through tries from Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit, Rudi van Rooyen and Harlon Klaasen until the sin-binning of Henry Brown sparked the Warriors into action.

Final-quarter touchdowns from Nick Grigg and DTH Van Der Merwe pegged the score back to 31-14, but Southern Kings were already out of sight.

Late tries by Van Der Merwe and Fraser Brown secured Glasgow the bonus point, while the bottom-placed team in Conference B were able to celebrate a first win of the season.

Leinster 31-7 Edinburgh

Cian Healy carries hard for Leinster

Leinster returned to the top of the Guinness PRO14's Conference B after a 31-7 bonus-point victory over 14-man Edinburgh at the RDS.

Wingers Fergus McFadden and James Lowe both touched down as Leo Cullen's men led 12-0 following a very physical first half, the Irish province absorbing a long period of Edinburgh pressure in between those tries.

Magnus Bradbury's lone seven-pointer for the Scottish club was followed by scores from Jordan Larmour and Jonathan Sexton, the latter securing the bonus point on his 150th Leinster appearance.

Josh van der Flier celebrates as Fergus McFadden goes over for the opening try

Edinburgh's woes were compounded by replacement prop Pierre Schoeman's red card for 'leading with the elbow' into a 70th-minute tackle from Dan Leavy, and Garry Ringrose's late breakaway try wrapped up the scoring.

Ospreys 27-10 Benetton

Sam Davies scored 17 points as Ospreys got back to winning ways with a 27-10 victory against Benetton in the Guinness PRO14.

George North looks to get past the Benetton defence

Ospreys made 11 changes from the side that were thrashed at Munster last week, recalling the likes of Wales internationals Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones, George North and Dan Lydiate.

And it paid off as Ospreys scored tries through Dan Evans, Tipuric and Davies, who also kicked two penalties and three conversions.

Benetton had their moments and deserved their second-half try from Abraham Steyn.

Dragons 16-5 Zebre

The Dragons celebrated a much-needed victory as they climbed off the bottom of the Guinness PRO14 Conference B with a dogged 16-5 win over Italian outfit Zebre.

Fly-half Arwel Robson scored a try and penalty, while wing Dafydd Howells also crossed for the hosts. Zebre wing Mattia Bellini touched down for the visitors as the Dragons went into the break 13-5 up.

A single second-half score, a penalty from full-back Jordan Williams, saw the Welsh region home to add to their win early in the month against South Africa's Southern Kings.

Referee Joy Neville talks to Dragon's Rynard Landman.

History was also made in Newport as Joy Neville ran out onto Rodney Parade to become the first female referee to officiate in a PRO14 match in Wales.