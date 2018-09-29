Guinness PRO14 Saturday round-up: Ospreys, Leinster, Munster, Scarlets and Glasgow victorious

Joey Carbery continues to shine for Munster

After five rounds Glasgow Warriors and Leinster sit at the top of the respective Guinness PRO14 conferences.

Warriors and the Irish side, alongside Ospreys, Scarlets and Munster, picked up victories in Round 5 of the competition.

Arguably the most impressive performance came from Johann van Graan's Munster side as they put nine tries on the board against Ulster, though, Scarlets were just behind them in terms of try-scoring with eight.

For all, there's one further round of domestic action to go before the European competitions take centre stage. Take a look through all of the Saturday fixtures...

Munster 64-7 Ulster

Munster overwhelmed an under-strength Ulster and recorded a record-breaking 64-7 Guinness PRO14 derby victory at Thomond Park.

Bouncing back from last week's poor performance in Cardiff, Munster beat their previous highest score in the Championship, biggest winning margin and try haul.

The victory surpassed the 61 points put past Caerphilly in 2001 and their largest ever winning margin of 47 against Zebre two years ago. The Irish province have scored eight tries on four different occasions.

The performance and result has them in good stead ahead of next Saturday's Aviva Stadium duel with Leinster.

Dan Goggin and Tommy O'Donnell both touched down inside the opening eight minutes and completed their braces by half-time, with Johann van Graan's men taking just 37 minutes to bag the bonus point and accumulate 29 unanswered points.

Further tries from captain Peter O'Mahony, Joey Carbery, who starred at out-half with 18 points, Sam Arnold, returning winger Keith Earls and Alex Wootton followed Darren Cave's lone score for Ulster early in the second half.

Glasgow 29-13 Dragons

Dave Rennie's side are top of Conference A

Glasgow Warriors bounced back from their painful defeat to the Southern Kings by beating the Dragons at Scotstoun Stadium.

The Scottish outfit had been dislodged from top spot in Conference A by their loss to the South Africans last weekend, but they reclaimed that leading position with this victory.

Lee Jones scored a pair of tries and Oli Kebble, Huw Jones and Alex Dunbar also crossed as Glasgow won well, securing a result that means the visitors from Newport have still not won in Scotland since November 2013.

Using the strong wind, Warriors dominated the first half and might have had more reward than the sixth-minute try from Kebble and the effort from Lee Jones two minutes before the break. Adam Hastings converted the first of those, but the Dragons kept on Glasgow's shoulder through two Arwel Robson penalties.

Despite yielding a second try to Lee Jones after 42 minutes, Dragons remained in the game with a 46th-minute try from Adam Warren, converted by Josh Lewis.

Glasgow's livelier play was rewarded with the bonus-point try by Huw Jones, followed by a late counter from fellow centre Dunbar that was converted by Hastings.

Scarlets 54-14 Kings

Wales centre Jonathan Davies made a welcome return from injury as he scored two of Scarlets' eight tries in their victory over Southern Kings at Parc y Scarlets.

It was man-of-the-match Davies' first competitive game for 10 months and it was a timely comeback ahead of Wales' autumn internationals.

The home side's other scores came from Paul Asquith, Ioan Nicholas, Dan Davis and replacements Simon Gardiner, Steff Evans and Kieran Hardy, with Rhys Patchell converting all of the first five tries and Angus O'Brien adding two late on.

For Kings, wing Bjorn Basson crossed twice with Masixole Banda kicking the two conversions.

Connacht 3-20 Leinster

Sean Cronin got on the board for Leinster with a try after 55 minutes

Second-half tries from Garry Ringrose and Sean Cronin did the damage for Leinster in their Guinness PRO14 derby win over 14-man Connacht at the Sportsground.

Jonathan Sexton ended a bruising first half with successive penalties, handing Leinster a 6-3 lead with the wind advantage to come.

Sean O'Brien had an earlier-than-expected entrance in the 25th minute, returning from his shoulder operation in April to replace the injured Rhys Ruddock.

Keen to banish memories of a 47-10 defeat on their last trip to Galway, Leo Cullen's men seized control with Ringrose's effort just 43 seconds into the second period and Cronin's seven-pointer approaching the hour mark.

Jack Carty's second-minute penalty stood as Connacht's lone score, and the sending-off of their replacement prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy for a stamp to Josh van der Flier's head sealed their fate.

Zebre 8-22 Ospreys

Allen Clarke praised his side's mentality after their victory

Ospreys halted Zebre's run of home wins with a 22-8 victory at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

The Italian side had won their last four home matches but Ospreys never looked back after taking an early lead to record their fourth win in five Conference A games this season.

Sam Davies opened the scoring with a second-minute penalty before converting Luke Morgan's 13th-minute try to help Ospreys into a 10-0 lead.

The Wales international fly-half would end up with a personal haul of 17 points after adding a further three penalties and a drop goal to his tally.

Zebre's points came from a first-half Carlo Canna penalty and Jimmy Tuivaiti's late try.