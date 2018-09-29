Rugby Championship key battles: Pumas v All Blacks

Which are the key battles to look out for when Argentina host New Zealand in Buenos Aires?

Argentina's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand in Buenos Aires on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event, is intriguingly poised.

Ahead of kick off, we have taken a look at three key battles which could go a long way to deciding its outcome.

Vote for who you think will win the Test and check out our three key head-to-heads below...

Marcos Kremer v Shannon Frizell

The last time Argentina and New Zealand faced each other, Tongan-born All Black flanker Shannon Frizell was making his Rugby Championship debut and just his second Test start.

The 24-year-old excelled on that occasion in Nelson as he made 15 carries for 63 metres, put in 18 tackles, beat five defenders and scored a try in a comprehensive 80-minute performance.

Yet the week after, he was absent from the squad as the All Blacks went down 36-34 to South Africa in Wellington.

New Zealand's Shannon Frizell put in a man-of-the-match display the last time he faced the Pumas

He is back in the starting XV for Saturday's Test in Buenos Aires though, and among the men he will be directly up against will be Marcos Kremer.

Still just 21 years of age, the Argentine backrow is superbly physical, tenaciously aggressive and in tandem with Pablo Matera, leaves his mark on the breakdown each time he lines out for the Pumas.

Marcos Kremer has been excellent within the Argentina backrow

Kremer (and Matera) v Frizell will likely decide who wins the breakdown battle on Saturday, and could well decide which team secures the result.

Nicolas Sanchez v Beauden Barrett

The top two try scorers in this year's Rugby Championship campaign so far? Barrett (5) and Sanchez (4).

Not only are these two out-halfs superb controllers of matches but, given a sniff or a gap, they are utterly lethal.

Nicolas Sanchez is one of the most incisive out-halves in world rugby

Sanchez has a better record off the tee, with Barrett's placekicking a major weakness of the Kiwi's game - indeed his catalogue of misses last time out against the Boks were a central factor to their surprise loss.

Make no mistake though, in Buenos Aires on Saturday, two of the very best playmakers in world rugby will be going head to head.

Beauden Barrett may have struggled off the tee, but is a world-class operator in general play

A lot could depend on the respective platforms their packs provide them, but if Sanchez or Barrett can grab the game and start dictating things, their side is likely to gain the upperhand.

Emiliano Boffelli v Ben Smith

If Argentina are going to make history and beat New Zealand for the first time ever, they are going to need to score tries - a lot of them.

One of the strongest areas to Mario Ledesma's squad has been their back-three, but with Ramiro Moyano - who was outstanding the last time Argentina played New Zealand - out injured with a rib complaint, more emphasis will be placed on talented full-back Emiliano Boffelli.

The 23-year-old Puma is blessed with searing pace, a booming boot and wonderful ability to beat players.

Emiliano Boffelli will likely need to step up further in the injury-enforced absence of Ramiro Moyano

At the opposite end to him, and potentially challenging under the same high ball, New Zealand's Ben Smith is back to his favourite position of full-back.

The 32-year-old is still one of the classiest performers around and rarely - if ever - seems to have a bad game. His consistency at Test level over the last decade has been remarkable.

Ben Smith is a wonderfully creative force in the All Black backline

Who of Boffelli or Smith be able to marshal their back three teammates the better? And can one of them provide the spark required to get over for or instigate tries?