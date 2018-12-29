Guinness PRO14 Saturday round-up: Edinburgh beat Glasgow again; Blues smash Scarlets

Stuart McInally scored the critical try as Edinburgh claimed the 1872 Cup with victory at Scotstoun

Recap all of the PRO14 action from Saturday, as four more derbies took place across Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

The headline PRO14 clash from Saturday saw Munster face Leinster at Thomond Park in one of the fiercest derbies in world rugby, with Munster coming out on top 26-17. Read our full report from that match here.

Elsewhere on Saturday, we were treated to derbies at Glasgow, Scarlets and Benetton. Find out what happened below...

Glasgow Warriors 8-16 Edinburgh

Edinburgh won 16-8 away to Glasgow Warriors to retain the 1872 Cup and claim the PRO14 points as they made it eight wins in the last 10 encounters between the two sides.

Edinburgh led 6-3 at the end of a fiery but largely featureless first half as stand-off Jaco van er Walt sandwiched a penalty by his opposite number Adam Hastings with two of his own.

Edinburgh scored a try through captain and hooker Stuart McInally after 50 minutes and almost immediately Glasgow prop Oli Kebble was sin-binned as the Glasgow scrum had a difficult day with referee George Clancy.

Van Der Walt converted and added a penalty 10 minutes later and Glasgow substitute scrum-half George Horne claimed a late unconverted try.

Scarlets 5-34 Cardiff Blues

An impressive Cardiff Blues defensive performance was the backbone of their comprehensive bonus-point victory over injury-hit Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14 derby at Parc-y-Scarlets.

Tries from Lloyd Williams, Rey Lee-Lo (2) and Gareth Anscombe, who supplied a total of 19 points, condemned the Scarlets to a 34-5 defeat - their fifth in a row and their second against Welsh opposition.

It ended a 26-match winning run at home for the Scarlets, who could only score one try through Jonny McNicholl despite having a wealth of possession and territory - especially in the first half.

Benetton 28-10 Zebre

Benetton kept up the pressure on the leading teams in Guinness PRO14's Conference B by beating Zebre 28-10 at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

Luca Bigi, Federico Ruzza and Michele Lamaro scored Benetton's three tries while Tommaso Allan added three penalties and a conversion and Ian McKinley added a late conversion for the home side.

Carlo Canna scored all 10 points for Zebre, who remain bottom of Conference A, with a late try, conversion and a first-half penalty.