PRO14 round-up: Back-to-back defeats for Glasgow after losing to Benetton

Glasgow suffered back-to-back defeats in the PRO14 after losing to Benetton while Leinster and Edinburgh were among the winners.

Benetton 20-17 Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow fell to a second successive Guinness PRO14 defeat to slip off top spot in Conference A as Tommaso Allan's second-half penalty clinched Benetton a 20-17 victory at the Stadio Monigo in Treviso.

The Warriors had led 14-12 at the break but fell short against their Italian opponents, who recorded a fourth straight win.

Dean Budd grabbed two first-half tries for the hosts and Braam Steyn added another in the second period, while Glasgow's tries came from Sam Johnson and George Horne.

Ospreys 20-11 Cardiff Blues

Sam Davies fired over a late drop goal to seal a 20-11 Ospreys victory in their PRO14 Welsh derby against Cardiff Blues at the Liberty Stadium.

The score denied a bonus point for the Blues, who had been going for a clean sweep of Christmas and New Year Welsh derby victories after wins over Scarlets and Dragons.

George North attacks during the Ospreys' win over Cardiff

Ospreys were indebted to tries from Wales duo Scott Williams and George North with Sam Davies adding 10 points with the boot.

Blues' points came through a try from Garyn Smith and two penalties from fly-half Gareth Anscombe.

Leinster 40-7 Ulster

Academy centre Conor O'Brien's classy solo try was the highlight in Leinster's bonus point derby win over Ulster.

Andrew Porter's try on the stroke of half-time gave Leinster a 26-7 lead at RDS, with his front row colleague Sean Cronin scoring twice inside the opening 12 minutes.

Conor O'Brien celebrates his try for Leinster

Hooker Adam McBurney's lone effort for Ulster was cancelled out by O'Brien's fourth try in seven PRO14 games.

Leo Cullen's men wrapped up the victory with Jamison Gibson-Park's 61st-minute effort and a last-minute penalty try from a dominant scrum.

Scarlets 22-13 Dragons

Scarlets bounced back from defeats to Ospreys and Cardiff to seal a victory over the Dragons in the final Welsh derby of the Christmas period.

Second-half tries from wing Ioan Nicholas and replacement scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne were backed up by four Dan Jones penalties as the home side ran out 22-13 victors.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne scored for the Scarlets in their victory

Dragons, who had prop Dan Suter yellow-carded in the first half for a series of scrum offences, replied through two Josh Lewis penalties and a superb try right at the end by James Benjamin, converted by Jason Tovey.

Connacht 24-31 Munster

Munster moved to the top of Conference A after edging out Connacht 31-24 in a seven-try shootout at the Sportsground.

Returning captain Peter O'Mahony and man-of-the-match Joey Carbery, who scored 16 points, played crucial roles as Johann Van Graan's men replaced Glasgow at the top.

Converted tries from O'Mahony and Dan Goggin cancelled out Tom Farrell's opportunist seven-pointer as Munster took a 14-10 half-time lead.

Quinn Roux wins possession for Connacht

Cian Kelleher and Goggin swapped tries in the second period, the latter score sparking a run of 17 points from the victors whose 63rd-minute bonus-point try was run in by Carbery. Connacht set up a grandstand finish with a brilliantly-worked Jack Carty try but Munster's strength-in-depth proved too much.

Edinburgh 38-0 Southern Kings

Edinburgh extended their unbeaten record at Murrayfield this season after easing to a 38-0 bonus point win over Southern Kings.

Darcy Graham impressed during Edinburgh's victory

The hosts were in complete control with a 26-0 half-time lead after two tries from Darcy Graham and efforts from Dougie Fife and Rory Sutherland.

Edinburgh continued to dominate after the break with Simon Berghan scoring his first try for the club before Cameron Fenton finished off a sweeping move.