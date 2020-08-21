PRO14 introduces anti-racism and coronavirus gestures ahead of restart
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 21/08/20 11:13am
The resumption of the Guinness PRO14 will see players marking the fight against racism and remembering victims of coronavirus with two separate pre-match gestures.
Similar to the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership last Friday, a moment's silence will be observed to mark the loss of life suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and to honour frontline workers.
This will be followed by a 'Unity Moment' to demonstrate rugby stands united against racism and to emphasise the game's core values of solidarity and respect.
The death of George Floyd back in May sparked a worldwide push for racial equality throughout the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been echoed across the world of sport.
A statement from PRO14 said: "Players will stand in a circular formation and during this time they are free to express themselves in a manner they deem appropriate.
"This Unity Moment will underline the message of Rugby Against Racism across the territories that encompass the Guinness PRO14 #RugbyAgainstRacism."
The Guinness PRO14 season restarts with Benetton facing Zebre on Friday evening before the rest of the round of fixtures are played out on Saturday and Sunday.