PRO14 introduces anti-racism and coronavirus gestures ahead of restart

The PRO14 campaign restarts on Friday with Benetton Rugby hosting Zebre

The resumption of the Guinness PRO14 will see players marking the fight against racism and remembering victims of coronavirus with two separate pre-match gestures.

Similar to the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership last Friday, a moment's silence will be observed to mark the loss of life suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and to honour frontline workers.

This will be followed by a 'Unity Moment' to demonstrate rugby stands united against racism and to emphasise the game's core values of solidarity and respect.

The death of George Floyd back in May sparked a worldwide push for racial equality throughout the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been echoed across the world of sport.

A statement from PRO14 said: "Players will stand in a circular formation and during this time they are free to express themselves in a manner they deem appropriate.

"This Unity Moment will underline the message of Rugby Against Racism across the territories that encompass the Guinness PRO14 #RugbyAgainstRacism."

The Guinness PRO14 season restarts with Benetton facing Zebre on Friday evening before the rest of the round of fixtures are played out on Saturday and Sunday.