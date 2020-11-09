PRO14: Wins for Ulster and Edinburgh

John Cooney scored 15 points in Ulster's win

Ulster beat Glasgow to maintain their 100 per cent winning start to the season, while under-strength Edinburgh saw off Cardiff Blues.

Ulster 40-15 Glasgow

John Cooney led the way for Ulster with 15 points as they secured a 40-15 PRO14 bonus-point win over Glasgow Warriors.

Michael Lowry takes on the Glasgow defence

The result saw the Irish province maintain their 100 per cent start to the season with five wins from five in a contest which saw them run in six tries.

Ulster wrapped up the bonus point by half-time after tries from John Andrew, Marcell Coetzee, Sam Carter and John Cooney.

Sean Reidy and Matt Faddes then dotted down after the restart.

Niko Matawalu celebrates an early turnover for the Warriors

Glasgow, who have won one in five games, scored tries in either half, the first from TJ Ioane and then a late effort from Grant Stewart.

Cooney also kicked five conversions from six attempts.

Edinburgh 18-0 Cardiff Blues

Lee-Roy Atalifo scored a debut try as an under-strength Edinburgh side emerged from the fog to beat Cardiff 18-0 at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh's Mark Bennett is tackled by Lewis Jones and Jason Tovey

The Fiji prop and hooker David Cherry crossed the line in each half as the Edinburgh pack did the damage.

The fog made visibility extremely difficult for the majority of the second half but Edinburgh had built a commanding lead before the conditions deteriorated.

Richard Cockerill's side lost their first three games of the Guinness PRO14 season before bouncing back to beat Scarlets last week and they made it a Welsh double as Cardiff suffered a third consecutive defeat following their flying start to the campaign.