Team of the week: Australia dominate after New Zealand win

Marika Koroibete was superb for the Wallabies

Australia dominate our latest team of the week after their thrilling 24-22 win over New Zealand on Saturday.

15. Tom Banks (Australia)

A very confident display from Banks who dealt with some early aerial attacks from the All Blacks. His kicking game was solid and he also attacked well, beating four defenders in all.

14. Tom Wright (Australia)

Tow Wright breaks for Australia

What a debut from the Brumbies flyer who really announced himself on the scene. Scored the Wallabies first try and was always dangerous on attack.

13. Wandisile Simelane (Lions)

The Lions may have lost to the Bulls, but Simelane caused chaos in midfield with a very confident display. Dazzled the Bulls defence who battled to contain him and beat 10 defenders.

12. Hunter Paisami (Australia)

A big test having never played in the No 12 jersey before but handled himself very well. Made some lovely breaks and carried strongly through the midfield. Was strong in defence too.

11. Marika Koroibete (Australia)

Sensational display from Koroibete who gave it his absolute all. Okay, so he got yellow carded at the end of the first half, but he more than made up for it. Always dangerous on defence and he tested the All Blacks defence at every turn. Then there was his defence - quite superb including a massive hit on Damian McKenzie, before leaping to his feet and forcing Jordie Barrett to knock on which ultimately ended the All Blacks last attacking chance of the game.

10. Reece Hodge (Australia)

Reece Hodge lines up another kick

Hodge showed he is more than capable of handling the responsibilities of the No.10 jersey. His kicking game was varied and smart - a chip over the top resulted in their first try and he knocked over five out of seven kicks as well. Didn't shirk from defence either - denied Cody Taylor a try with a big tackle.

9. Sanele Nohamba (Sharks)

Sanele Nohamba in action for the Sharks

The humidity caused all sorts of problems for the Sharks and the Cheetahs, but Nohamba was impressive in the way he handled the conditions and showed off his pace and ability.

1. James Slipper (Australia)

Congratulations to James Slipper on his 💯th cap for the @wallabies



So much love from the front row boys, but what a win against the All Blacks! #wallabies pic.twitter.com/4ARTts0i2n — Petrus du Plessis (@PetrusduPlessis) November 7, 2020

A shame that he had to go off in his 100th Test with a dislocated shoulder, but while he was on the field he was excellent. Did his bit in the set-piece, but also carried well and made nine tackles. Showed the All Blacks they meant business by not taking a step back with his tussle with Same Cane.

2. Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux)

A wonderful debut for Dweba in the Top 14 as he helped Bordeaux to a 43-19 win over Bayonne. Was full of energy, carried strongly and defended well. Scored a try on his debut as well!

3.Taniela Tupou (Australia)

Taniela Tupou gets through the tackle of Sam Whitelock

Came on in the 52nd minute and had a massive impact on the game. Not only did he score the winning try, but was at his rampaging best! Made some massive carries and really took on the All Blacks defence. Helped win a vital scrum penalty too.

4. Ross Molony (Leinster)

A big game in his 100th cap as he helped Leinster dominate upfront against Ospreys. Waded in with 17 tackles and 12 carries as well.

5. Matt Philip (Australia)

Came up with a vital lineout steal when New Zealand were on their line when Australia were down to 13 men. Really got stuck in to the set-pices and carried strongly too. Teamed up with Koroibete to win a crucial penalty at the breakdown. Really stepped his game up!

6. Rhys Ruddock (Leinster)

Rhys Ruddock produced a man of the match performance for Leinster

Played No 8 against Ospreys but we needed him in this week and he gets the No 6 jersey. Produced a man of the match performance with a physical display that had the Ospreys on the back foot. Outstanding all over the park, he was their main main for carries and put in 14 tackles as well.

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

Michael Hooper celebrates in Brisbane.

Once again tackled his heart out and topped the tackle count with 14. Carried strongly and was busy at the breakdown. Made some good decisions as well that paid off.

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

The pick of the All Blacks and fully deserves his place in this week's team. A dynamo with ball in hand that saps the defence. Caught the eye with a superb run that should have ended with a try. Slowed the ball down at the ruck and put in some massive tackles too. Never gave up and his carrying in the final moments certainly had the Wallabies worried.