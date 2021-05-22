Saturday's Guinness Rainbow Cup SA: Sharks beat Stormers; Lions shock Bulls

The Lions pulled off a shock in the Rainbow Cup on Saturday, as they defeated the Bulls

Sharks 22-25 Stormers

In the day's early kick-off, Tim Swiel kicked a late winning penalty for the second week running as the Stormers edged out the Sharks 25-22 in a tense clash in Durban.

Full-time in Durban where the DHL Stormers have shown great composure in difficult conditions to close out a well-deserved 25-22 victory in their PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA coastal clash with the Cell C Sharks. #SHAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers #PRO14RainbowCupSA pic.twitter.com/syCXAz6mvO — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 22, 2021

The Sharks had opened up an early 10-0 lead after an Ox Nche try, but the Stormers hit back to lead after a brace of touchdowns from Edwill Van Der Merwe, the first of which came from a stunning solo run from well inside his own half.

The visitors increased their advantage as Pieter-Steph Du Toit crossed early in the second half on his return to the starting XV after being rested against the Lions last time out, but the Sharks were not finished.

Yaw Penxe responded and Aphelele Fassi also went over to put the Sharks back in front.

The closing stages of a rain-hit contest were scrappy, but two penalties from Swiel proved decisive, with the replacement fly-half having also clinched a narrow victory for his side at the Lions seven days ago.

Lions 34-33 Bulls

The Bulls suffered their first defeat of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA as they were beaten 34-33 by the previously winless Lions in Johannesburg.

A loss for the Sharks against the DHL Stormers earlier in the day had opened the door for the Bulls to take a step closer to next month's final, but a late Fred Zeilinga try - which he converted himself - checked their momentum.

A tight first half opened with Ruben Schoeman going over for the Lions, but while Jordan Hendrikse was able to add the extras, they were quickly pegged back by tries from Elrigh Louw and David Kriel.

The Bulls then threatened the kind of second-half surge that steered them to victory over the Sharks last weekend, as Chris Smith and Kriel went over early on, but MJ Pelser responded as the Lions pulled back to 33-27.

The Lions then decisively nudged in front when Zeilinga exploited a gap in the Bulls defence and split the posts himself with six minutes to play.