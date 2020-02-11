Edinburgh tie Damien Hoyland to new deal as Jamie Farndale deal makes loan permanent

Damien Hoyland has committed his future to Edinburgh Rugby

Edinburgh have tied Damien Hoyland to a new deal on the same day Jamie Farndale made his loan from Scotland Sevens permanent.

Scotland wing Hoyland has overcome two injury-hit years to rediscover his top form in eight run-outs this term.

The 26-year-old, who is now in his sixth season with the club, has scored 21 tries in 71 appearances since joining the club from Borders side Melrose in 2014.

Hoyland said: "I'm delighted to have committed my future to my home club. We're on the brink of achieving something special here and I'm really excited to be part of that.

"I've had a tough couple of years with injury setbacks but I'm really happy with where I am physically right now thanks to our amazing rehab team. I finally feel like I'm in a position to kick on and keep improving my rugby and I'm excited to see where that takes me.

"The group of guys we have here are like family and I'm looking forward to grafting with them for the seasons ahead."

Jamie Farndale has now signed for Edinburgh on a permanent basis

Farndale, 25, has been with the club since the summer - featuring in five games and scoring against Zebre and Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.

"I'm delighted to sign this deal," he said.

"Edinburgh is the club that I grew up supporting and having come through the club's age-grade teams and academy system, it has been a huge part of my rugby career.

"The team is in a very exciting place just now. The boys that are here and the environment and coaching all make it a great place to be.

"I really believe there are big days for the club not so far away and I'm excited for the opportunity to be part of that."