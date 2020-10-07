Coronavirus: Two Ulster Rugby players test positive

One senior player and one academy player have tested positive for coronavirus

Ulster have confirmed two of their players have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

Tuesday's round of testing gave a positive result for one senior player and one academy player at the club. These players, who are currently asymptomatic, are now self-isolating in line with public health protocols.

A club statement said: "The Public Health Agency (PHA) has been informed, and its contact tracing process has started. Six close contacts have been identified through this process at this stage - five players and a member of the support staff.

"As a precautionary measure, all group training at senior and academy level has been suspended until further notice."

Ulster Rugby medical director Michael Webb, said: "Following confirmation of two players testing positive, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, so we have acted quickly with a number of measures, including standing down training from today, and asking those who have tested positive to self-isolate immediately.

"We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and the IRFU to follow all of the necessary public health advice and assist with the contact tracing process as required, as well as provide support to the individuals involved."

Further testing of players and staff is due to take place on Thursday.

Rob Baxter's Chiefs finished the regular season top of the Premiership table

Exeter boss Rob Baxter believes rugby clubs are "probably at our most dangerous period" of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chiefs will host Bath in Saturday's Premiership play-offs, with Wasps tackling Bristol.

The line-up has been finalised following Sale's rescheduled clash with Worcester on Wednesday night being cancelled after an additional six players and two members of their backroom staff were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Read the full story here.