Nick McCarthy set to join Munster from Leinster next season

Nick McCarthy will join Munster from Leinster

Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy will join Munster at the start of the 2019/20 season, having signed a two-year deal with the province.

The former Ireland U20s player has made 30 appearances for Leinster, scoring three tries, and is the second number nine to join the side after Alby Mathewson signed a four-month contract in August as injury cover for Colin Murray.

The 23-year-old follows Joey Carbery in joining Munster from Leinster, after the fly-half switch provinces ahead of the start of the 2018/19 season.

Centre Chris Farrell, who is yet to feature this season as he recovers from a knee injury, has signed a new three-year deal, while back row Chris Cloete has added two years onto his current three-year deal bringing him up to 2022.

Tommy O'Donnell (left) has made 162 Munster appearances

Ireland internationals Tommy O'Donnell and James Cronin have signed two-year contract extensions until June 2021.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin, who made his return to professional rugby at the start of the season after impressing for his club side Garryowen FC in the All Ireland League, has also extended his contract until 2021.

Munster Academy players Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly will join the senior Munster ranks next season.