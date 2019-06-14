Munster appoint Stephen Larkham as senior coach until 2022

Stephen Larkham is joining Munster's coaching staff

Munster have appointed former Australia fly-half Stephen Larkham as a senior coach until June 2022.

The 45-year-old, who won 102 caps for Australia and was part of their World Cup-winning side in 1999, will link up with the Irish province in August subject to obtaining a work permit.

"Stephen is a very successful coach who had offers from other clubs so we are delighted that he has decided to join Munster," said Philip Quinn, the province's acting chief executive.

"We now have a four-man coaching team with head coach Johann van Graan supported by senior coach Stephen, forwards coach Graham Rowntree and defence coach JP Ferreira.

"It has been our intention to recruit one more member for our coaching ticket and we will evaluate our needs prior to progressing with that process."

Larkham joins Graham Rowntree on Munster's coaching ticket

Larkham began his coaching career with the Brumbies in 2011 and was promoted to head coach within three years.

He became Australia attack coach on a part-time basis in 2015, helping the Wallabies reach the World Cup final later that year, but was sacked last year after the national side lost nine of their 13 Tests.

Brumbies vs Reds Live on

Larkham added: "I am very excited and honoured to be joining Munster Rugby.

"A big part of my decision lies in the values of the club and the importance they place on community. I have come from a very similar environment and know how effective and enjoyable that can be.

"I have had a number of conversations with Johann and I'm very excited to be working with him, as our views on rugby are very similar.

"I'm also looking forward to meeting and working with not only the other coaches in Graham and JP but also the very talented group of players that Munster have."