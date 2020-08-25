RG Snyman: Munster confirm torn ACL for South Africa lock

RG Snyman lays injured after landing awkwardly against Leinster

Munster have confirmed new signing RG Snyman tore his ACL during the opening minutes of his debut for the province against Leinster in the PRO14 on Saturday.

The 25-year-old lock, who was part of South Africa's World Cup-winning squad in 2019, landed awkwardly after stealing a Leinster lineout.

Head coach Johann van Graan admitted to reporters afterwards the injury appeared "very serious" and those fears have now been confirmed.

The team added in a statement: "The lock will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management."

Joey Carbery has also been sidelined with a long-term injury

It is another big injury setback for Munster, who were forced to rule Ireland international fly-half Joey Carbery out indefinitely last week due to a troublesome ankle injury.

Snyman was replaced against Leinster by fellow South African Jean Kleyn, who also was then forced off with an injury after hurting his neck while carrying into contact.

Munster have confirmed Kleyn is out for the "immediate future" with a neck ligament injury, as is loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, who also suffered an injury against Leinster.

Kilcoyne left the field at the same time as Snyman and Munster have confirmed the Ireland international has ankle ligament injury.

The injuries to Snyman and Kleyn leave Munster short of second-row options heading into Sunday's PRO14 game against Connacht.

Ireland international Tadhg Beirne returned to training at the end of July after fracturing an ankle during December's Champions Cup defeat away to Saracens.

He then suffered a setback when he picked up a "low-grade" leg injury, before resuming training again last week.

Munster's other options at the position are veteran Billy Holland, and Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley, who both have the flexibility to play in the second row or the back row.