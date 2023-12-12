Munster Rugby issue stadium ban to fan who grabbed Bayonne player during Champions Cup

Munster Rugby have confirmed a stadium ban to the supporter who pulled at Bayonne's Konstantin Mikautadze

Munster have issued stadium bans to the supporter who grabbed Bayonne lock Konstantin Mikautadze during a scuffle between players at Thomond Park in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

As players clashed in the 44th minute of the Pool 3 match and spilled over the touchline towards the terrace, TV footage showed Mikautadze being pulled away from the melee by his shirt by a Munster supporter, with the Georgia international subsequently aiming a punch in the fan's direction before Munster player Thomas Ahern intervened.

The supporter identified himself to Munster on Monday morning and apologised for his actions, with the province confirming he will be banned for all future home games at Thomond Park in Limerick and Musgrave Park in Cork.

"Munster Rugby can confirm that a decision has been made to prohibit the supporter involved in an incident at Thomond Park on Saturday from attending Munster Rugby home games," a statement read.

"An investigation commenced on Sunday with the supporter getting in contact with the province this morning to identify himself and apologise for his actions.

"Munster Rugby will be contacting Aviron Bayonnais and EPCR to apologise for the incident."

Munster were held to a disappointing 17-17 draw as Bayonne made a memorable tournament debut.

Graham Rowntree's side travel to face Exeter Chiefs on Sunday in Round 2 of the Champions Cup looking to bounce back with victory, while Bayonne host Glasgow Warriors on Friday.