British and Irish Lions: Planned summer tour to South Africa will be discussed in crunch talks

England forward Maro Itoje in action on the last Lions tour

British and Irish Lions bosses will hold talks this month as they decide whether to press ahead with this summer's planned tour to World Cup winners South Africa.

The Lions are scheduled to play their first match in South Africa on July 3 - but uncertainty continues to surround global sporting events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

British & Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley says a decision on the viability of the tour will be made as soon as possible, in order to help the thousands of rugby fans who are considering making the trip.

The British and Irish Lions are due in South Africa this summer

"As you would expect, we are progressing with our plans based on the latest information available to us," said Calveley.

"However, given the uncertainty that continues to be caused by the coronavirus pandemic both in South Africa, as well as the UK and Ireland, we are very aware of the need to make a timely decision on the best way forward; not least so that we can provide clarity to supporters booked to travel to South Africa next summer, or those thinking of making the trip.

"To date, the Lions Board has had repeated meetings to discuss all scenarios available and is in constant dialogue.

"It will meet throughout January and into February, if required, to review all relevant information and data.

"After further consultation with SA Rugby, we will update on the outcome of these meetings in due course."