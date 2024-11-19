British and Irish Lions: Australia planning indigenous team to fill gap left by Melbourne Rebels for 2025 tour

The British and Irish Lions could face a team with indigenous and pacific heritage during their 2025 tour, according to the chief executive of Rugby Australia.

Phil Waugh said discussions were underway with the Lions for the match to fill the gap in the tour schedule due to the Melbourne Rebels going into administration earlier this year.

The Lions tasted success the last time they were on Australian soil in 2013, with a dramatic 2-1 series win following a memorable performance in the decisive final Test and Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 tour, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown live.

"We have some great talent with First Nations heritage," Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald, saying the team would be made up of players from the remaining Super Rugby teams.

"It was a matter of how do we will pull those ideas together to make a very special game in a massive tour?

"The preference will be to have Australian-eligible players of pacific and First Nations backgrounds and high-profile players to drive a high level of interest."

Image: The Lions were defeated in a Covid-impacted tour of South Africa back in 2021

The match against the Rebels was scheduled for July 22, between the first and second Tests.

Waugh said discussions were underway about New Zealand players from overseas teams forming part of an Anzac XV which is due to play the Lions in Adelaide on July 12, a week before the opening Test.

All Blacks squad players are unlikely to be available with France touring New Zealand at the same time.

Having been defeated in a Covid-impacted tour of South Africa back in 2021, the Lions will be aiming to make it a second successive series win in Australia as they kick off the first Test at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Back Pages Tonight, the Guardian's Jonathan Liew and The Athletic's David Ornstein discuss the possibility of a potential rugby union breakaway league

The Lions will play nine games on tour all around Australia, beginning against Western Force in Perth on June 28.

Further tour games follow against Queensland Reds in Brisbane on July 2, the Waratahs in Sydney on July 5, the Brumbies in Canberra on July 9, and an Invitational Australia & New Zealand side in Adelaide on July 12.

That opening Test takes place in Brisbane on July 19 with the second Test at the MCG in Melbourne on July 26 and the final Test in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on August 2.

The Lions will also play in Ireland for the first time as they take on Argentina in a warm-up fixture on June 20, also live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.