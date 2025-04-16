Is Marcus Smith at risk of drifting into British and Irish Lions no man's land?

Jack of all trades, a master of none?

Applying that adage to Marcus Smith, the rugby player, would be harsh and incorrect. However, in the context of British and Irish Lions selection, it outlines the predicament he finds himself in.

The England and Harlequins fly-half is one of English rugby's most electrifying players, not only at fly-half but across the entire backline. Smith's versatility is his greatest strength and, at the same time, the very reason why he risks being overlooked when Andy Farrell names his Lions Test XV against Australia this summer.

In cricket, there is a defined role and position for all-rounders, but the same cannot be said of rugby. In the fiercely competitive landscape of securing a place on a Lions tour, one's worth, value, and utility must be made abundantly clear to selectors.

Smith's talent cannot be questioned, but the reality is his rivals are mounting more compelling cases for selection at present.

The roots of this can be traced back to the Six Nations, where Smith was demoted to full-back to accommodate Fin Smith's ascension to England fly-half. While eyebrows were raised initially, Steve Borthwick's tactical decision was ultimately vindicated by Fin Smith's seamless adaptation to international rugby, and England finishing the tournament as runners-up behind France.

Image: Marcus Smith and Harlequins were no match for Sam Prendergast and Leinster in their one-sided Champions Cup tie

Since returning to Harlequins, Smith has endured a similar fate. He was sin-binned after being moved to full-back in a 47-28 Premiership defeat to leaders Bath, in which Scotland fly-half and Lions rival Finn Russell pulled the strings.

The conclusion of the Six Nations has left the Investec Champions Cup as the primary arena from which final claims for Lions selection can be staked, but in the case of Smith, it has only served to dent his aspirations.

Deployed back in his preferred position of fly-half for Harlequins' last-16 clash against Leinster, Smith and his team-mates' Champions Cup campaign was crushed by a chastening 62-0 defeat to the four-time champions.

As Smith toiled, opposite number and fellow Lions hopeful, Sam Prendergast, enhanced his claims, helping Leinster past Harlequins and then Glasgow Warriors into the semi-finals without conceding a single point.

Image: Fin Smith has guided Northampton into the Champions Cup semi-finals

Fin Smith's case, meanwhile, has been strengthened by helping Northampton Saints beat Clermont Auvergne and Castres on their way into the Champions Cup semi-finals, where a mouth-watering showdown with Leinster and Prendergast awaits.

Even players perceived to be further down the pecking order for Lions selection, such as Munster's Jack Crowley, have delivered clutch moments - his match-winning drop goal against La Rochelle - to give Farrell food for thought.

Image: Jack Crowley's last-gasp drop goal against La Rochelle sent Munster into the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Smith needs a moment, a performance - something - to force his way into the Lions Test picture. That could yet come in the race for the Gallagher Premiership title, where Harlequins remain in the play-off picture, though that appears a tall order on current form.

The rigours of a Lions tour may mean there is still an important role for Smith to play as events unfold in Australia, but the Lions' quest for a first series victory in 12 years looks destined to be entrusted to others, from the start at least.

