Scott Quinnell: 'Powerful' British and Irish Lions squad can cause Australia problems

Scott Quinnell says a “powerful” British and Irish Lions squad can whitewash Australia despite Joseph Suaalii being on track to return from injury for the Wallabies ahead of the first Test, live on Sky Sports.

The 38-man squad included Scotland lock Scott Cummings and England duo Marcus Smith and Henry Pollock, and while Finn Russell and Fin Smith look set to be competing for the fly-half starting spot. eyebrows were raised over the omissions of Owen Farrell, Jack Willis and Darcy Graham.

Such depth of squad for the Lions has filled fans will excitement ahead of the first Test on July 19, live exclusively on Sky Sports.

That excitement has been followed by Quinnell, who told Sky Sports the series would finish 3-0. "I've told everybody!"

Maro Itoje will captain the Lions in Australia

The former Lions No 8 said: "It's a powerful [squad]. When you have a look at it and you're talking as much about the guys that didn't make it as the guys that did make it, it's a big and powerful squad.

"Only two Welshmen, but we're in Ireland and they've got loads!"

'We'll enjoy it and hopefully take it 3-0'

Quinnell continued: "I had Henry Pollock on the [Stick to Rugby] podcast on Monday and he was so excited. It was fantastic to see a 20-year-old score a try against Leinster like he did, having the year that he did. He scored two tries against Wales in the Six Nations, it's a meteoric rise. It's going to be absolutely fantastic.

"But the likes of Jac Morgan as well, they're in similar positions. To see them go head-to-head in the games leading up to the Test matches, it's going to be absolutely wonderful.

"Fin Smith and Finn Russell all of a sudden now, that's a proper battle for the No 10 jersey as well, so a lot of rugby to go before those Tests."

The Lions will kickstart their summer against Argentina at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on June 20, live on Sky Sports, before heading Down Under for five tour matches before the start of the three-Test series against Australia.

The Wallabies welcomed the news that Suaalii looks set to be fit for the tour, after his coach at the Waratahs confirmed his fractured jaw is not as bad as first feared.

The 21-year-old required surgery after taking an accidental knee from team-mate Andrew Kellaway during last weekend's defeat to the Reds in Super Rugby Pacific.

Waratahs head coach Dan McKellar eased fears about Suaalii's injury.

"It's nothing major," he said. "It's just a setback, obviously disappointing from a Waratahs perspective, but all going well - and most of the time it does - he's not going to be missing any Test matches.

"It's disappointing for Joseph to miss a few games for us at the back end of the year but, in terms of what's ahead, everyone can take a deep breath and relax a bit.

"It's just a four-week injury, so he can crack on. Get done what he needs to get done and he'll be back training pretty quickly."

The Waratahs face the Crusaders on Friday, live on Sky Sports Action from 10.30am.

