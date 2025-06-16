British and Irish Lions: Fifteen new players joining squad ahead of first match against Argentina
Fifteen new players joining the British and Irish Lions training camp ahead of the first match of the tour; watch the Lions vs Argentina in the first tour match on Friday June 20 live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; Sky Sports to show all tour matches
Monday 16 June 2025 11:29, UK
Star fly-half Finn Russell will be among the 15 players joining the British and Irish Lions squad this week.
After the completion of the Premiership and the United Rugby Championship, players from Bath, Leicester Tigers and Leinster will enter the training camp on Monday ahead of the Lions' first match of the tour on Friday against Argentina in Dublin.
Finn Russell led Bath to their first Premiership title since 1996 with their 23-21 victory over Leicester in Saturday's final. The Scotsman, who had excelled in Bath's Premiership win, now joins Marcus Smith and Fin Smith as one of the three fly-halves in the squad.
The 15 new players will train with the Lions on Tuesday but if any of those players do feature against Argentina later this week, their involvement will likely be limited.
Because of the reduced number of players at the six-day training camp in Quinta do Lago in Portugal, head coach Andy Farrell called up England front-rowers Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour to help with practice sessions. They will train for the last time on Monday before returning to their clubs.
Only one selected player - Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn - is yet to link up with the Lions squad.
Kinghorn remains on club duty with Toulouse, who are competing in the Top 14 semi-finals in the French league on Friday. He could be away for a further week if his team reach the final.
New players joining the squad in full:
Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England)
Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England)
Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)
Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland)
British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney