Maro Itoje & Tadhg Beirne: The 'well-spoken leader' and 'skilful ball player' - a British and Irish Lions lock partnership to fear?

England's Maro Itoje and Ireland's Tadhg Beirne have been selected as the starting British and Irish Lions lock partnership for Friday's opening tour clash vs Argentina, live on Sky Sports, with the two world-respected players having roomed together already.

Both spoke to media on Wednesday a couple of hours after Andy Farrell's maiden Lions starting selection as head coach was confirmed - Itoje will captain the Lions for the first time when the Pumas visit the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Competition will be fierce across the squad, but Itoje and Beirne is a potential second row pairing so filled with quality they could well prove the starting duo for the opening Lions vs Australia Test on Saturday July 19.

The likes of James Ryan, Joe McCarthy and Scott Cummings will have a say in that, of course, but in terms of pure rugby talent, Itoje and Beirne appear to tick most boxes.

Beirne - included in the World Rugby Dream Team of the Year for 2022 and 2024 - is a breakdown unicorn as far as turnovers go, and allies that ability to a physical edge and set-piece solidity. Itoje - included in the World Rugby Dream Team of the Year for 2021 and a Lions phenomenon in 2017 - is a sensational athlete, momentum giver and ruck menace. The two recognise qualities in each other too.

"I've really enjoyed spending time with Tadhg," Itoje said, sat alongside Farrell at the Aviva Stadium. "He's a fantastic player, that's clear for everyone to see.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Itoje and Andy Farrell spoke about the significance of players debuting for the British and Irish Lions team

"His ball skills - the way he moves the ball and controls it - and he has that level of physicality to his game which is really impressive.

"Obviously we spent a bit of time together on the last tour (2021) and built a good relationship and it's been amazing that we've been able to continue that this tour.

"Probably one of the most impressive things I've seen from Tadhg has been his leadership and how he is around the group. How he leads the boys in a very calm but mature way."

Image: Itoje will captain the Lions for the first time on Friday, as Andy Farrell revealed his first British and Irish Lions team selection as head coach

Later on Wednesday, Beirne spoke to media and revealed Itoje's distinct brand of leadership within professional sport.

"[His captaincy has been] Brilliant, he's been leading the team really well," Beirne said.

"One thing I've been very impressed by is he speaks incredibly well, and he doesn't curse I've noticed. Coming from someone who, when you do get a bit amped up, you tend to curse a lot.

"He's very well-spoken and he's led the team really well so far.

Image: Itoje took on the role of captaining England during the 2025 Six Nations

"It's been great. I was rooming with him the first couple of nights and then obviously we were both on the last tour as well, so we're quite familiar with each other at this stage.

"We've been playing against each other quite a bit [over the years]. I played most of the last tour at six so I've been enjoying locking out the second row with him so far and I'm really looking forward to Friday.

"It's [the partnership] been going pretty well in training, we've been enjoying it. We've been bouncing ideas off each other for the line-out and stuff, and so far the relationship has been really good.

"I'm super excited. Getting to play in Ireland is extra-special for us Irish players. It's been great the last week-and-a-half, really enjoyable, so I'm looking forward to getting stuck in."

Image: Beirne has been a standout performer in the world game for Ireland over the last number of years

The Lions environment is a different one to captain, Itoje admits, compared to at Saracens or England due to the sheer number of leaders and experience present within the squad.

Within his answer, though, perhaps lies a hint as to his Lions captaincy style - there's a stirring quality to sections of his words.

"Every environment, every team presents its different opportunities and challenges. Here, we're very fortunate we're surrounded by such quality, both in terms of talent but also in terms of the way people think.

"As you would expect, you have to be talented to be here, but also, to be here players tend to have a strong mindset, they tend to have a robustness about them.

"Obviously, all those things are fantastic and you don't have to tell players to get ready, you don't have to tell players to move because all these instinctive things to them are just natural.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the best ever tries scored by the British and Irish Lions as we build up to the 2025 tour of Australia, which is live only on Sky Sports

"It felt amazing [to become a Lion]. It felt like a dream fulfilled. I finally got my number. I was finally part of this exclusive and elite club. It was just a tremendous feeling. But it also was a tremendous opportunity and responsibility.

"The jersey has weight to it. It has significance to it. It has meaning to it.

"As players, it's our responsibility to push it forward. It's our responsibility to live up to the badge."

A Lions lock partnership of Itoje and Beirne? A tantalising prospect for Lions supporters, no doubt.

British and Irish Lions squad to face Argentina in Dublin on Friday - live on Sky Sports

British and Irish Lions: 15 Marcus Smith, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Sione Tuipulotu, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Elliot Daly, 23 Mack Hansen.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.