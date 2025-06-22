British and Irish Lions: Andy Farrell reveals fitness concerns over Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan

The British and Irish Lions touched down in Australia, with head coach Andy Farrell revealing lingering injury concerns over Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan.

Farrell's squad arrived into Perth after a 20-hour journey from Dublin via Doha ahead of Saturday's opening fixture on Australian soil against the Western Force.

There is doubt over whether Ireland duo Gibson-Park and Keenan will be able to take part at Optus Stadium because of respective glute and calf problems, but Scotland centre Huw Jones has recovered from an Achilles issue and is available.

"We'll see how they pull up in midweek," Farrell said of Gibson-Park and Keenan.

"Huw Jones is good, he's been training. He trained fully with us last week so he's up and running."

Farrell confirmed that the team against Western Force will mostly be made up of players from Leinster, Bath and Leicester, who joined up with the Lions after last Saturday's United Rugby Championship and Gallagher Premiership finals.

There were no fresh injuries arising from Friday's 28-24 defeat by Argentina at the Aviva Stadium, with Farrell keen not to dwell on the disappointing tour send-off.

"We're here to build for what's going to be a fantastic Test series. We want to play some good rugby along the way," he said.

"We'll find out more about each other as we keep on going. Of course we'll analyse what went on against Argentina and why, but that's all part of the journey - to understand where we need to go next.

"It's great to be here, this is what it's all about. We're here for a good time. Hopefully we can start this part of the tour off really well on Saturday."

What's next for the Lions?

