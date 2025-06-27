Nic White says Super Rugby clubs must bash and bruise British and Irish Lions before Wallabies Test series

Nic White has laid down the gauntlet to the British and Irish Lions, declaring Super Rugby sides are on a mission to soften them up before they face the Wallabies.

The Western Force scrum-half didn't mince words ahead of Saturday's clash with Andy Farrell's touring side in Perth - live on Sky Sports - the Lions' first outing on Australian soil.

"If we can bash a couple of their blokes on the way in and bruise them and make them a bit sore by the time they get to the Wallabies then job done as far as the Super Rugby sides are concerned," White said.

The 35-year-old is relishing the chance to finally face the Lions having missed out through injury in 2013.

White, who has been capped 71 times by the Wallabies, remains in contention to feature in the three-Test series against the Lions and he is savouring every moment.

"It's proper spine-tingling stuff," he added.

"Don't get injured, that's just been going through my mind. Twelve years ago I got injured and missed that opportunity, and it's been in the back of my mind for a long time now.

"To get the opportunity to play against the Lions is unreal. It's a real dream come true, words don't really do it justice."

The British and Irish Lions accepted White's challenge, with scrum coach John Fogarty embracing the physical aspects of rugby while keeping focus on pride and performance.

"Any time you get into a game of rugby you expect to bash someone and get bashed," Fogarty said.

"We're excited to play, we're excited to represent everyone at home. How good is this stadium, it's such a cool place to play and that's what we're excited to do-to show the best of ourselves tomorrow."

Hansen urges caution when Lions face Force

Mack Hansen knows what is awaiting the Lions in Perth on Saturday after watching the Brumbies' famous upset of the tourists on their last visit to Australia.

Hansen starts on the right wing against Western Force at Optus Stadium where he will face some of his old Brumbies team-mates, including a former housemate in Bayley Kuenzle.

The 27-year-old was born and raised in Canberra and began his career playing for the most successful of Australia's Super Rugby franchises before joining Connacht in 2021.

Selection for Ireland the following year was made possible through his Irish mother and 28 caps later he is on tour with the elite of British and Irish rugby, recalling a cautionary tale from 2013.

"I was at that Brumbies game with my dad and brother and the Brumbies beat the Lions, so these things do happen," he said.

"We were sitting behind the goalposts watching it. It was mad. You don't expect anyone to actually do it, but I talked to guys after that and they'd been pumped up for the game for weeks, working towards it.

"They saw it as the be-all and end-all. Also, guys are playing to try to get into the Wallabies as well, so there's still a lot on the line for a lot of these teams.

"None of the games are going to be easy. Everyone wants to win - it's not just us that want to win.

"We want to win every game but the Force aren't saying 'all right boys, let's go out and lose by 40'. They'll be coming out thinking 'we can cause an upset'. They've only got one game, then they're on holiday.

"There will be this, then they'll have 10 toes up for the next five weeks, so I'm sure they're going to give it their all.

"When you get that time after time after time after time for however long we're here, it will take its toll on us, but that's a good thing. It makes us better and it makes the game more exciting."

