Ronan O'Gara: It's scary how good British and Irish Lions fly-half Fin Smith is going to be

Former British and Irish Lions fly-halves Ronan O'Gara and Dan Biggar have heaped praise on current Lion Fin Smith, with the former saying: "It's actually scary how good he's going to be."

The duo, both part of Sky Sports' exclusive coverage of the Lions tour of Australia this summer, took a look at the options available to head coach Andy Farrell at No 10 after the Lions' 52-12 victory over the Reds on Wednesday, paying particular attention to Smith.

The Lions next face the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and O'Gara - who toured with the Lions on three tours in 2001, 2005 and 2009 - gave insight into what he is noticing from the 23-year-old.

"My point is around what defines good from great," he told Sky Sports. "When good becomes great is if you get the same opportunity but you execute it better.

"Fin Smith, his decision making and his execution was a little bit off in the attack before the Jac Morgan try but like a lot of players, you need to see that on a Monday morning.

"What we saw is on the first option he doesn't pick it but 20 minutes later in the last play of the game he gets the exact same defensive picture, plays the ball to space at the outside and puts Garry Ringrose away for an unexpected try.

Image: Fin Smith has shown the ability to distinguish himself as "great" rather than "good", says O'Gara

"What we saw in 20 minutes of live play was he had the ball, he didn't pick the right option the first time but he didn't make the same mistake the second time around, which is very pleasing.

"It's scary actually how good he's going to be. This guy has a massive future.

"When I consider where I was at 23, it's fantastic to see a guy play with that freedom."

Biggar, a Lions tourist in 2017 and 2021, concurred but did add a note of caution with regard to a young fly-half learning on the job.

"That's Fin Smith in a nutshell: at the line, picking passes etc," he said. "He just looks like a Test player.

"I know he didn't get it right the first time but he learns off the cuff and 20 minutes later picks the right pass and finishes on a really positive note.

"The one thing I would just caveat that with is the score is 47-12 at that point. You're going to get lots of possession against the provincial teams in the warm-ups, but you may only get one chance to get that right in a Test match or in a Lions series decider.

"Yes, when you get lots of opportunities in games, he's going to be good at learning but it's something that's important [to strike when the chance is there]."

O'Gara added that time in the saddle and in camp with the Lions will only help Smith.

"What's also really beneficial to explain to people at home is when you train with a guy, you get to know their habits.

"When you know the person behind the player then you have a far better chance when he's faced with that pressure of pulling the ace out of his pocket.

"You do not understand the impact you have on bringing those other 14 players with you [as a fly-half].

"Your body language, your impact, your mood, your capacity to make mistakes and recover from them. That's the difference between a Lions player and a Lions Test-match animal."

In terms of the Test picture, Biggar said he still thinks Finn Russell is ahead in the race to start the first Test, but Smith has played his way into the mix.

"He's probably assured himself of that bench position in the Tests at the minute, if you're going off current form.

"He was on the bench tonight, Marcus Smith wasn't involved and we'll have to wait and see what role he's going to play, we're not quite sure.

"Finn Russell is probably going to start that first Test, I'm 99 per cent sure, what you have with Fin Smith is a guy who's good in this shape, understands, is going to learn quickly on the pitch and doesn't make too many errors.

"When you've got Finn Russell on the pitch and you may need to change it for somebody who is a safer pair of hands or does the basics well, he's a great option to have coming on."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

