 Skip to content
Update

British and Irish Lions: Blair Kinghorn injury boost as Ireland’s Jamie Osborne called up

Blair Kinghorn knee injury not as serious as first feared; Lions call up Ireland's Jamie Osborne as cover while Scotland full-back returns to fitness; watch AUNZ Invitational XV vs Lions live on Sky Sports Action from 10am on Saturday (kick-off 11am)

Thursday 10 July 2025 13:17, UK

Blair Kinghorn to remain on Lions tour after receiving "positive news" from scan on injured knee
Image: Blair Kinghorn will remain on the Lions tour after receiving 'positive news' on his knee injury

The British and Irish Lions have called up Ireland's Jamie Osborne as cover while they manage Blair Kinghorn's return to fitness after receiving positive news from a scan on his injured knee.

Scotland full-back Kinghorn suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's 36-24 win over the ACT Brumbies in Canberra that threatened to plunge Lions head coach Andy Farrell's options into further jeopardy after the loss of Elliot Daly.

But Kinghorn's injury is not as serious as first feared and he will remain with the squad in Australia, with Ireland's Osborne joining the camp as cover.

"Blair Kinghorn received positive news following a scan on a knee injury sustained against the Brumbies in Canberra on Wednesday night," said the Lions in a statement. "The Lions medical team will manage his return to training over the coming days.

"Ireland's Jamie Osborne will join the squad to provide additional training cover. Osborne is currently with the Ireland squad in Portugal and will arrive in Brisbane on Saturday to meet up with the squad."

Ireland centreJamie Osborne to provide cover for Blair Kinghorn while the full-back returns from a knee injury was not as bad a first feared
Image: Jamie Osborne had been named to start for Ireland against Portugal on Saturday

Asked to provide an update on Kinghorn at Thursday's news conference after the Lions' team to face an Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV in Adelaide had been named, Farrell said: "Blair is okay, he's not too bad.

"He's actually gone for a scan as we speak now, so we're waiting as regards to the news on that, but the same as he always is. Like I said yesterday, he's in good spirits, so we'll wait and see what the outcome is of that.

Also See:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Andy Farrell has named his Lions side to face an Australia and New Zealand Invitational XV- with Owen Farrell named on the bench for Saturday's game

"I don't think it's as bad as what could have been. It was something innocuous really, just a rugby accident that was unfortunate, so fingers crossed when we get back to the hotel that we get some good news."

Farrell on bench, Pollock starts for Lions against AUNZ Invitational

Owen Farrell has been included among the replacements with Henry Pollock restored to the starting XV for the Lions' game with an Australia and New Zealand Invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

Farrell, who was drafted into the squad by his father and head coach Andy after Elliot Daly's arm injury against Queensland Reds, will start on the bench at the Adelaide Oval.

Owen Farrell Lions training
Image: Owen Farrell in Lions training

England forward Pollock is back in the starting line-up after withdrawing from Saturday's 21-10 victory over the Waratahs as a precaution with a tight calf.

With Maro Itoje rested, Ireland's Tadhg Beirne captains the side in the final warm-up game before the start of the Test series against the Wallabies on July 19, live on Sky Sports.

British and Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports this summer

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin
Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW