British and Irish Lions: Blair Kinghorn injury boost as Ireland’s Jamie Osborne called up
Blair Kinghorn knee injury not as serious as first feared; Lions call up Ireland's Jamie Osborne as cover while Scotland full-back returns to fitness; watch AUNZ Invitational XV vs Lions live on Sky Sports Action from 10am on Saturday (kick-off 11am)
Thursday 10 July 2025 13:17, UK
The British and Irish Lions have called up Ireland's Jamie Osborne as cover while they manage Blair Kinghorn's return to fitness after receiving positive news from a scan on his injured knee.
Scotland full-back Kinghorn suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's 36-24 win over the ACT Brumbies in Canberra that threatened to plunge Lions head coach Andy Farrell's options into further jeopardy after the loss of Elliot Daly.
But Kinghorn's injury is not as serious as first feared and he will remain with the squad in Australia, with Ireland's Osborne joining the camp as cover.
- Farrell on bench, Pollock starts for Lions against AUNZ Invitational
- Lions tour of Australia: When and how to watch on Sky Sports
- Not got Sky? Stream Lions series with no contract
- Who is Howden, the Lions' front-of-shirt sponsor? Find out here
"Blair Kinghorn received positive news following a scan on a knee injury sustained against the Brumbies in Canberra on Wednesday night," said the Lions in a statement. "The Lions medical team will manage his return to training over the coming days.
"Ireland's Jamie Osborne will join the squad to provide additional training cover. Osborne is currently with the Ireland squad in Portugal and will arrive in Brisbane on Saturday to meet up with the squad."
Asked to provide an update on Kinghorn at Thursday's news conference after the Lions' team to face an Australia-New Zealand Invitational XV in Adelaide had been named, Farrell said: "Blair is okay, he's not too bad.
"He's actually gone for a scan as we speak now, so we're waiting as regards to the news on that, but the same as he always is. Like I said yesterday, he's in good spirits, so we'll wait and see what the outcome is of that.
"I don't think it's as bad as what could have been. It was something innocuous really, just a rugby accident that was unfortunate, so fingers crossed when we get back to the hotel that we get some good news."
Farrell on bench, Pollock starts for Lions against AUNZ Invitational
Owen Farrell has been included among the replacements with Henry Pollock restored to the starting XV for the Lions' game with an Australia and New Zealand Invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday.
Farrell, who was drafted into the squad by his father and head coach Andy after Elliot Daly's arm injury against Queensland Reds, will start on the bench at the Adelaide Oval.
England forward Pollock is back in the starting line-up after withdrawing from Saturday's 21-10 victory over the Waratahs as a precaution with a tight calf.
With Maro Itoje rested, Ireland's Tadhg Beirne captains the side in the final warm-up game before the start of the Test series against the Wallabies on July 19, live on Sky Sports.
British and Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs (W 21-10)
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies (W 36-24)
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney