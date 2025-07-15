British and Irish Lions: Henry Pollock can add to his 'highlights reel' with inclusion in Andy Farrell's Test side

Henry Pollock has had nothing short of a mesmeric rise in rugby union in the past 12 months and a British and Irish Lions Test cap is within touching distance. But how has the mercurial back row taken it all in his stride for club, country and now the Lions?

July 19 2024, Cape Town and Pollock is playing a pivotal role in the back row as England beat France 21-13 to win the World Rugby U20 Championship final.

The same date a year later could write the final chapter in what has been a phenomenal story for the Northampton Saints loose forward if he were to take his place in Andy Farrell's first Test side in Brisbane to face Australia, live on Sky Sports.

Should he be in that matchday 23, one thing for sure is Pollock, 20, will not shirk the challenge or shrink on the big stage, such has been the confidence and competence at which he has handled every challenge since that U20 world final.

"It's all come so fast and I'm just trying to enjoy the ride and enjoy every moment," he told Sky Sports' Dan Biggar before a try-scoring start against the AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide last weekend.

The youngest Lion on tour has, without doubt, embraced everything that has come with the environment, from getting to know new team-mates, to taking on the very important responsibility of looking after BIL, the team mascot.

"He's still by my side luckily, so I haven't lost him yet," he joked.

"Bundee Aki's been the main one trying to hide him from me so far.

"There's been a couple of occasions where I've put him down during team runs or warm-ups and then turned round to find he's not there and I've had to spend 15 minutes trying to find him as well as getting ready for the game, which has been tricky.

"But it's a great tradition and I'm honoured to have him by my side."

But Pollock surely wants to be remembered for doing more on this tour than just looking after a cuddly Lion?

His X-factor displays since helping England U20s lift silverware in South Africa have included two tries on his England senior debut against Wales in Cardiff in a thumping Six Nations victory, eye-catching performances (and celebrations!) in Northampton's run to the Champions Cup final last season and some impressive displays both off the bench and from the start in a Lions jersey.

Image: Henry Pollock's performances for Northampton last season included a stunning solo try in their Champions Cup semi-final win against Leinster

"I want to play," said Pollock when asked if he thinks he can make the first Test side.

"Everyone wants to play and it's a competitive group, especially in the back row. We've got a very strong group there.

"Everyone's competitive and we're all driving in the same direction and it's an amazing environment to be part of. It's very rare you get five or six lads all pulling in the same direction, wanting the same thing.

"The combinations change week in, week out, so we're all just trying to learn as much as we can from each other.

"If you get picked, you get picked and if not, you just try and be the best team-mate you can be for him to perform at the best of his ability."

'A highlights reel player'

Mark Mapletoft is one man who has witnessed Pollock's rise at first-hand having coached him on that England U20s journey as well as taking charge of his England A debut against Australia A last winter.

"I think anyone as a coach who said they saw that coming would be distorting the truth a little bit," Mapletoft told Sky Sports.

"But I think you've got to take it back further than just a year ago. Henry's always been a high achiever in terms of performances leading to selection.

"He's been in the England pathways programme since captaining an U18s tour to South Africa still as a 17-year-old.

"In that England A game against Australia, one thing I said to him was: 'on the field there's no massive expectation on you, but whatever you do, do not lose your energy around the group because that is pivotal to what you are as a person'.

"'Just because you're bouncing into a senior environment, don't stop being who you are'.

"And it's great to see that as he's moved up and played brilliantly for Saints, England and then the Lions just how he's maintained that degree of edge whether it's in his try celebrations or some of the outrageous play he's managed.

Image: Henry Pollock scored two tries on his senior England debut in their emphatic Six Nations win in Cardiff

"Henry has a lot of highlight moments. He's extremely aggressive, powerful, quick with his carry, he's fearless, he's got lots of energy around the group."

Those were exactly the qualities that convinced Farrell to name him in original 38-man squad for the tour of Australia and now Pollock will compete with players such as Josh van der Flier, Jac Morgan, Tom Curry and Ben Earl for a place in that Lions Test back row.

"Ultimately for any player, the most important piece for him is the consistency in the positional-specific work you need to do as a back-rower," Mapletoft added.

"Henry will create highlight moments. That's just the type of player he is.

"If he keeps doing 'the bread and butter bits', tackle count, accuracy, ability to slow the ball down, to get into position both sides of the ball and do your job, that's what will mark him out as a truly world-class player.

"If he can do that, then the sky's the limit for the lad."

And clearly Pollock is aiming for the sky, already saying he can see no reason why the Lions can't win this upcoming Test series 3-0, displaying the confidence that has been clear to see on every step of his journey.

Will the next step be a Test-winning performance in the famous Lions jersey? You won't find many ruling out that chance.

