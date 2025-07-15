British and Irish Lions: Sky Sports pundits pick their XVs for first Test against Australia

With the first Test looming this Saturday, which Lions should Andy Farrell unleash on Australia?

Sky Sports' panel of Lions legends and pundits pick their starting XVs for the eagerly-anticipated series opener in Brisbane - live on Sky Sports The Lions on Saturday at 10am (kick-off 11am).

From bold calls to tried-and-tested combinations, here's who Ronan O'Gara, Sam Warburton, Sir Ian McGeechan, Dan Biggar, Will Greenwood and John Barclay are backing to don the iconic red shirt against the Wallabies...

'Keep Sheehan, Furlong in reserve'

Sky Sports' Ronan O'Gara:

"I suppose the first thing is, where's Tadhg Furlong and where's Dan Sheehan? For me, they're the two best in the world in their position so I'd like to finish the game with them just to have that security to know that a Test game is usually won in the last eight to 12 minutes, because a team is rarely two scores ahead. In that regard, I went with that logic. It can be picked apart, obviously, but I just think for me, I prefer to finish with the strongest 15 as opposed to starting with it.

"Andrew Porter is an exceptional loosehead, I think that's an area of massive strength. I've gone with familiarity in the back-row [Ireland trio Beirne, Van der Flier, Conan], because I think the bench impact of Ben Earl and Henry Pollock just adds an awful lot. In the backs, it's pretty straightforward. I think Aki's the best in the world at winning gain-line. He gives front foot ball and the game is so much easier when you win collisions."

Starting XV: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Owen Farrell.

'Earl edges Conan at No 8'

Sky Sports' Sam Warburton:

"The main talking point in my team would be Ben Earl at No 8. In my humble opinion, Earl's best game is better than Jack Conan's best game. Jones is in at 13 as Garry Ringrose has been confirmed as injured, while Keenan is at full-back due to Blair Kinghorn's injury."

Starting XV: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Ben Earl.

'Conan to bring physicality, Jones directness'

Sky Sports' Sir Ian McGeechan:

"I've selected the more skilful under pressure Jack Conan at No 8 over Ben Earl, and have selected Huw Jones at 13 due to Garry Ringrose's injury. Hugo Keenan is my first-choice full-back. I am going for first Test physicality and directness, especially at set-piece. Breakdown accuracy is also important if speed and pressure are going to be applied consistently."

Starting XV: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Jack Conan.

'Kinghorn to start if fit'

Sky Sports' Dan Biggar:

"I would have started Garry Ringrose over Jones at 13 had he been fit. If Kinghorn isn't fit, then I would bring Hugo Keenan in."

Starting XV: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Jack Conan.

'Van der Flier at openside'

Sky Sports' Will Greenwood:

"I would have Van der Flier over Jac Morgan at No 7. If Kinghorn is fit, I'd start him. If he's not, then it's Hugo Keenan."

Starting XV: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

'Tuipulotu, Jones at centre'

Sky Sports' John Barclay:

"I've gone with Hugo Keenan at full-back only if Blair Kinghorn is not fit and Jones at 13 as Garry Ringrose is confirmed injured."

Starting XV: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Jack Conan.

