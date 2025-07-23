British and Irish Lions: Which tourists played their way into Test reckoning? And who should Australia be picking?

Andy Farrell cut a conflicted figure on Tuesday evening in Melbourne.

Happy with certain individual performances in the shaky victory over First Nations & Pasifika, excited for the second Test against Australia in front of a potential 100,000-strong crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), but beneath the surface he also appeared gently simmering about his side's most recent performance.

At 14-0 ahead the Lions started doing things "they hadn't earned the right to" according to Farrell. In the space of five first-half minutes the contest was surprisingly level, and though the Lions started strongly in the second half, they were hanging on at the end as they allowed their opponents a route back into the game once more.

"We were our own worst enemies once or twice," Farrell said. "At 14 points up, with space everywhere, we started to play the game like an exhibition match. It was never going to be like that.

"We didn't earn the right to play. There was an allure of space that we thought was there, and it wasn't. Because we found space nice and early we then started playing big wide passes and were getting hit behind the gainline, making it tough for ourselves.

"A 14-point start shouldn't put you in a position where you start thinking space is everywhere. We need to be better than that."

So, where does that leave things in terms of the Lions and potential changes to their second Test squad? Have some players forced their way in or, conversely, confirmed they are out? Did anybody do enough?

One name mentioned several times by Farrell in the aftermath at Marvel Stadium was Scotland scrum-half Ben White - the Toulon half-back who missed out on original squad selection entirely before replacing the stricken Tomos Williams.

"I thought Ben White was very good," Farrell said. "He's not been around with us for too long but I thought he controlled the game really well. There were some nice individual performances."

Image: Scrum-half Ben White impressed for the Lions on Tuesday, with Andy Farrell name-checking him twice

Indeed. White's kicking game was very impressive on the night, and perhaps superior to what Alex Mitchell has displayed on tour so far in that facet.

His clearing exits found great distance, while he produced a 50:22 grubber-kick to earn the territory for the Lions' third try, before more nifty footwork created a try for Josh van der Flier that was later ruled out due to a Garry Ringrose knock-on.

His passing service was snappy too. Jamison Gibson-Park will start again at scrum-half for the Lions but Farrell may well bring White in onto the bench for the second Test in place of Mitchell based on Tuesday.

Did Kinghorn do enough post-knee injury? What about Morgan and Ringrose?

Ahead of this Lions tour, Scotland and Toulouse full-back Blair Kinghorn was arguably most people's first-choice for the position in the Tests.

The 28-year-old arrived late, though, owing to Toulouse's successful run to the Top 14 final, and then suffered a knee injury which removed him from consideration for the first Test.

Hugo Keenan started instead despite largely struggling for form on tour after suffering with illness, and though he looked improved in Brisbane, was still not at his optimum as he made a high-ball error for Max Jorgensen's Wallabies try.

On Tuesday, an early test arrived for Kinghorn's heavily strapped knee which he passed with flying colours, sprinting ahead to create a line-break as the Lions almost got in for a Duhan van der Merwe try.

Image: Blair Kinghorn's knee passed the test on Tuesday, but did he do enough with his performance?

The Scot looked quick and dynamic all evening, delivered two fantastic long left-hand passes for Darcy Graham and Jamie Osborne tries and his work aerially was good, but he was directly at fault for the Triston Reilly try which got First Nations & Pasifika back into the game against the run of play - throwing a risky pass from not far outside his 22 that was intercepted.

Kinghorn then did the same thing in midfield in the final play of the first half and was very lucky not to be at fault for another try - David Feliuai just failing to have the pace to finish.

Remember those Farrell comments about "earning the right to play"? They could, based on the evidence of several moments, have been aimed at Kinghorn among others.

In terms of our elite panel of Sky Sports pundits, John Barclay would bring his countryman back in to start at the MCG, Dan Biggar would stick with Keenan but bring Kinghorn onto the bench, while Ronan O'Gara would start Keenan again.

"I don't expect there to be a huge amount of changes but one change I'd make is I think Blair Kinghorn did enough tonight," Barclay said. "I think he probably was the starter pre-first Test, so it would be hard on Hugo Keenan."

Biggar added: "When you win a Test match as convincingly as that, it's really difficult to change too many people from the starting XV. The bench is probably where he can tinker a little bit more. I would stick with Keenan over Kinghorn.

"My personal preference would be I think Kinghorn did enough in terms of form and fitness to probably get himself in the matchday 23, if they pick Owen Farrell on the bench as 10/12 cover."

O'Gara said: "I think he'll [Andy Farrell] stick with Keenan but maybe I'm dreaming. I think it's very hard to take out a 15 in the last line of defence. Kinghorn offers more on the other side of the ball for certain."

It's an interesting one for sure, and a position which will no doubt prompt plenty of debate between Lions coaches too.

"Great coaches change winning teams to stay ahead," Sky Sports' Will Greenwood said on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Garry Ringrose was potentially in the driving seat for the outside-centre first Test berth before suffering a concussion on tour. He was named on the bench for Tuesday, leading some to argue he was there to gain minutes but be saved for involvement in the second Test. In the end, due to Graham's ankle injury, Ringrose played nearly 70 minutes.

Might that impact things? The centre looked very lively.

"The centres is a really, really, really tough debate I think that's going to happen," O'Gara says.

"You've got to look at Ringrose's capacity to play at 13 and also on the wing at Test level. Is he in the shake-up? I think he is."

Image: Garry Ringrose played longer than planned off the bench for the Lions against First Nations & Pasifika

One name potentially likely to move into the Test squad is Wales flanker Jac Morgan. Much will depend on Joe McCarthy's foot injury, but should the big lock be ruled out Ollie Chessum is primed to start.

That would free up a spot among the replacements, and with Maro Itoje, Chessum and Tadhg Beirne all potentially starting, there would be no need for a lock on the bench, opening the door for Morgan to join Ben Earl there. The 25-year-old impressed at the breakdown again on Tuesday and was also subbed off early, perhaps with Saturday in mind.

Tupou, Salakaia-Loto, Gamble should be in Wallabies mix

What will Australia's rugby public have made of Tuesday's contest?

One thing that appeared pretty obvious was Taniela Tupou is the best eligible tighthead prop in the country at the moment.

The 29-year-old is a unique blend of enormously powerful but dynamically fast. Not only that, he gave the Lions a torrid time at the scrum, driving forward for two dominant penalties at the set-piece. He had energy pulsing through him for his time on the park.

Allan Alaalatoa and Tom Robertson - the two tightheads picked in Australia's squad last week - are nowhere near as threatening in defence or attack as Tupou. It would be sheer stubbornness on Joe Schmidt's part not to draft the 'Tongan Thor' in.

Image: Taniela Tupou was overlooked by Australia head coach Joe Schmidt last week, but impressed hugely for First Nations & Pasifika on Tuesday

Two other players stood out in Melbourne too.

The Wallabies were physically dominated by the Lions at Suncorp Stadium, but lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has twice faced the Lions on this tour now (Queensland Reds, First Nations & Pasifika) and both times he has looked massively physical, sitting players down in the carry. Salakaia-Loto is just a better player than Nick Frost or Jeremy Williams at the moment.

And what of player of the match Charlie Gamble? The flanker has also played the Lions twice this summer (Waratahs, First Nations & Pasifika), and made a total mess of the breakdown in both games, dominating and excelling. New Zealand-born but eligible for Australia, the 29-year-old has performed outstandingly well and should be playing at Test level.

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven tour matches to be shown exclusively live.

